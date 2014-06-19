Is The Steam Summer Sale A Good Thing?

The very idea sounds ridiculous, I know. The Steam Summer Sale, which just officially started, is a wallet-destroying, gamer-maddening tradition as we run around the site buying pretty much everything because it’s just… so… cheap! But there are some arguing that the Steam Summer Sale, and sales like it, aren’t good for gaming or gamers, and it’s worth hearing them out.
Steamed
Probably the single most damning statistic one can make is that despite gamers shelling out for discount games, that doesn’t mean they’ll play them. In fact, 37% of games sold on Steam haven’t been opened once.
And developers aren’t necessarily fans, either. While you have to take EA’s opinion or the feeling of the GOG team that Steam sales devalue games with just a wee bit of salt, developers have argued that it sets an expectation for casual fans and isn’t fair to the people who buy the game day one. And it raises a good question: What is this teaching gamers to think?
Controlled Burn
On the flipside, some developers have profited in surprising ways from Steam sales. Developers point out that their games see staggeringly high sales, although it must be noted these are games like Bastion and Super Meat Boy, hits in their own right. Still, they point out that volume tends to make up the difference, and more to the point, there are a lot of people who simply aren’t going to buy the game unless they can get a deal.
And the truth is, especially in PC gaming, numbers are important. Yes, a third of your audience never opens the game, but if you get 1000 people to buy it, and 660 of them play it and tell their friends about it, that’s 660 people talking about your games. For smaller developers fighting games with donut budgets bigger than their payrolls, that’s valuable.
So spend, within reason. But more importantly, play what you buy, buy games you wouldn’t normally play, and tell your friends what you think. That way, the Steam Summer Sale is worth it for everyone.
I don’t see how they could possibly not devalue the games. For anyone besides the “have to have this right now” folk, the knowledge that steep discounts are inevitable has to weigh on the perceived value. Playstation Plus is an even bigger offender. Games that I would have not thought twice about purchasing at full price in the past, now I wait it out until they give it to me free. It’s good for us now, but I’m curious about how long it will be that way.
I’d argue most gamers take a wait and see perspective. I know I used to before keeping up on games was my job.
I think it’s a good thing. The games I am looking forward to playing I will pay full price on day one. Once a game is older, i expect it to be in the bargain bin. That said, if you discover a game you like that you wouldn’t have normally bought, you just gained a fan for that franchise/developer.
Case in point, when PS had their melt down I had a chance for a free game, I choose Infamous. Never even thought about buying it before. Because of that I have purchased Infamous 2 and Second Son on the week of their launch.
One thing I don’t get is the xpectation if older games being cheaper, especially in the digital age. Far Cry 3 was worth $60 when it was released. Just because it is a few years old it is now only worth $30?
I don’t get it.
It’s supply and demand. After a game is out for a while, the demand goes down. (granted, supply is relative). Hasn’t there been a game you really wanted but didn’t get it at release. Unless the game has great hype on week one, my interest will fade. After 6 months the likely hood of me spending $60 is pretty low.
The other side is also – If the games have stopped selling, why wouldn’t you (as a publisher) drop the price and get sell more? Especially if it has a mutliplayer feature, get fresh bodies in there.
Generally a good thing, but those bundles are the devil. My new rule is, if it ain’t on my wishlist, I’m not buying it as part of the steam sale.
I might take a chance on 1 game, but it’s gotta be less than $5.
Developers don’t understand basic economics. They see a thing, and consider it their in-depth knowledge. If EA sells a game for $60, that must be what I have to do in order to be successful!
Turns out no. That’s not how it works and somehow the basic concept of price equilibrium never hits home with a lot of people who may be great at making games, but are really shitty at selling them. They don’t realize that maybe a $60 game priced at $60 will sell 100,000 copies, but a $60 game priced at $40 will sell 300,000 copies, more than obliterating the “lost” money by selling it for less. It’s not the most simple concept in the world to understand, that some people just aren’t paying full price for anything in life, and the developers who don’t grasp this, I mean good luck to them in all their future endeavors. EA can take the hit on an overpriced turd of a game. Indie devs, not really.
“$60 game priced at $40 WILL sell 300,000 copies.”
Bold assessment there. These guys don’t understand economics, but setting it at this price WILL mean three times the sales!
I am shocked – SHOCKED – that developers and competitors aren’t fans of Steam’s sales. I bet the record companies and CD stores loved it when the iTunes store opened…
The gaming industry is bizarre in that they all seem to have the same entry point: $60. I mean, competing jean manufacturers don’t say “All jeans will start at $50” and even in the entertainment realm, tickets to events, even movies are all priced differently. Granted movies are typically in the $20 range to start out with you see higher or lower depending on the perceived value.
I don’t play a lot of PC games. My computer isn’t the best and has a low-to-midrange dedicated graphics card. So if a game drops to around $5 and I’m interested in playing it, I’ll pick it up.
Of course, there are several that I’ve never gotten around to playing yet, or games that I wanted to replay that just sit there, but I am confident I’ll get there eventually.
I just don’t see the problem (from a seller’s perspective) of people buying things they don’t even touch. People are giving you money who otherwise would never have given you money. I know that’s been the case for a few of the low dollar games I’ve gotten.
Looking at the sale today, nothing pops out at me as something that I really want. Or the games I would like to play aren’t cheap enough. So I’ll wait. I have enough to play at the moment that nothing needs to add to an already crazy backlog.
My yearly budget for games has remained more or less the same for most of my working life. I’d pick up one or two games for full price at release per year. The rest would be used games, typically about a year old, that I’d pick up from Gamestop or sellers on Craigslist.
Nowadays I still buy one or two new games a year, but my former “used” budget goes to digital sales like this one. I’m spending the same, but I’m taking more chances with games and the developers are ultimately getting a larger percentage.
I understand it must be frustrating when developers feel all their potential customers are just waiting around for something to go on sale, but the alternative of prices being more or less fixed doesn’t bring in more net profit unless you’re one of the most popular and well-established brands (like Nintendo or Blizzard). I’d never have paid full price for a military shooter, but I risked $10 on Spec Ops: The Line and got a much more interesting experience than I anticipated. The anthropomorphic characters and clumsy title of Dust: An Elysian Tail meant I never would have spent money on it directly, but package it in a bundle with a few games I AM interested in, and… what do you know… it’s actually one of the most well-polished indie games I’ve ever played.