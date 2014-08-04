Marvel’s Kevin Feige: A Female-Led Film Comes Down To ‘Timing’

We’ve called Marvel out on their lack of a female-led movie before. And there’s enough heat on the topic that Kevin Feige, planner of the Marvel movies, weighed in… if only to pass the buck.
In an interview with Comic Book Resources, Feige says the right things to please the Internet. But it’s what you can read between the lines that stands out:
I think it comes down to timing, which is what I’ve sort of always said, and it comes down to us being able to tell the right story… I very much believe that it’s unfair to say, “People don’t want to see movies with female heroes,” then list five movies that were not very good. But we find ourselves in the very strange position of managing more franchises than most people have — which is a very, very good thing and we don’t take for granted, but is a challenging thing. You may notice from those release dates, we have three for 2017. And that’s because just the timing worked on what was sort of gearing up. But it does mean you have to put one franchise on hold for three or four years in order to introduce a new one?
Or, to sum up what Feige is actually saying: “My bosses won’t make a female led movie as long as we can make a lot of money from what we already have, so basically, maybe in 2019.” Honestly, it’s a bit of a thin excuse. If they’re going to roll out solo movies for Doctor Strange and Ant-Man, two characters we haven’t seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, surely they can make a little time for Black Widow or Captain Marvel.
It rings especially hollow because by Feige’s own admission, they’re going to be up to three movies a year by 2017. Part of this is money; Scarlett Johannson doesn’t come cheap, especially not now after Lucy opened at $40 million last weekend and broke even in its second weekend. But still, at this rate, DC will get it together and put out a Wonder Woman movie first, which is probably the most stinging criticism we can make.
44 percent of people who went to Guardians of the Galaxy were ladies this weekend. I think they can pull off a female led movie.
It’s choosing the right female character that is the key. Sorry to the Scarlett Johansson fans out there, but I don’t think A Black Widow movie would be that interesting. A She-Hulk movie on the other hand would be Awesome.
A movie about her running around and punching people has made $80 million so far, despite the fact that all the running and punching was in the trailer. I’m thinking the character matters less than the running and punching.
@Dan Seitz
Yeah but if they are going to make the first female led Marvel movie, they should go with a heavy hitter. Black Widow is a world class badass, but she isn’t very “Super”
I disagree on Widow, but I absolutely agree on She Hulk. That’s a movie.
Marvel should have used Age of Ultron to introduce Black Panther and Ms. Marvel instead of Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch and they would’ve been able to spinoff both characters into their own solo films for phase 3, now we likely won’t see either of them until 2018 at the earliest.
I don’t know, I think the other way of reading between the lines would be “the timing will be right in 2017.”
Incidentally, I noticed that on IMDB Nicole Perlman, who wrote Guardians of the Galaxy, is credited as having Black Widow in production.
FUD on IMDb? Why, I never.
There is a script, but if you dig, Feige has been waffling on this for four years. I suspect it’s the studio received wisdom which is the problem.
I think part of the problem is that there is no Marvel equivalent to the popularity that Wonder Woman has.
Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers might be your biggest bet for a female-led movie or maybe She-Hulk, but neither of them can touch WW in terms of overall popularity.
With that said though, GOTG probably makes that point completely moot.
i would say Guardians makes that point totally moot. it’s really about who Marvel can cast as Ms. Marvel and who they hire to direct.
You’re missing the point. Its not just timing, but storytelling. Marvel Studios is very conscious of the overall MCU story arc. Each new franchise added to the cinematic universe must also has a purpose in propelling and expanding the universe as a whole forward. Before we can do Ms. Marvel, we would need to set up more Kree backstory –which we will be reaching over time. A Black Widow stand alone would have a weak story at this point in time (Shield disabled, Hydra being the focus of the SHIELD TV series). Does Marvel have the rights to SpiderWoman? Elektra should come after the daredevil netflix series, and ultimately stay within that form of medium… To make a female lead movie for the sake of a female lead movie is disingenuous to the integrity of Marvel Studios writing.
You’re essentially asking them to act like the major studios who create flop after flop. Marvel will make the movie when the timing is write to tell a quality story.
“After the fall of SHIELD, multiple superterrorist organizations are on the rise and must be contained. Black Widow must navigate the distrust the public has of SHIELD while preventing a disaster.”
Story written.
I thought she was great in Winter Soldier, and am actually interested in following up with HER as a character after that story. Would I have been interested in that without a strong lead in, like Cap 2? Probably not.
@Kyle Morris
You fucking company man.
Get the fuck out of here with that shit. What integrity?
I think GotG will change their mindset quite a bit. They’ve been running with the big name characters that have had very successful, long runs as solo books or in very popular teams. Hopefully they’ll be more willing to take some chances on smaller or ancillary characters like Black Panther or Luke Cage or Ms Marvel or Black Widow and then everyone can shut up about being oppressed and we can all have good movies to watch. Win win for everyone.
i think the squirrel girl movie is gonna be awesome.
C’mon tho, not only is Marvel unwilling (I’m not saying incapable, but most super powered ladies in superhero movies turn out to be crazy. Storm might be the exception cuz they already used all the crazy on Jean), they didn’t think anyone was gonna notice when they hacked Wasp out of the Ant-Man movie.
“Lucy opened at $40 million last weekend and broke even in its second weekend”
I saw Lucy this weekend. IT SUCKED. If that’s what can be expected from a female lead movie that’s only made to have a female lead movie….then bring on the sausage fest.
“Hey, they make movies we all enjoy, but Im going to be a pissy brat because they dont have one starring a woman!”
Dont really give a flying shit as long as they’re making good movies right now. Trying to shoehorn something to assuage public angst is not a terrific idea.
They could just invent a new character, but set it in the same universe. Or do the Jessica Jones stuff, which doesn’t even have to be strictly a superhero movie.
FOX is the studio who should be jumping all over the lack of female super hero movies since they have almost all of Marvel’s best female characters. a Dazzler movie, set in the 80s, starring Anna Kendricks that’s part musical, part spy thriller, part super hero film is 1000 times more appealing to me than Black Widow.
I do believe it comes down to timing. Timing to get a good script, because wasn’t it hip to bash Lucy’s “We’re only using 10% of our brain” plot point? And that movie broke even its $40mil budget* and has a critic rating of 62% and audience rating of 48% on RT. I want to see a female-led Marvel or DC movie as much as all of you guys n’ gals, but I want a good one above all else.
*In comparison, all of Marvel Studios’ movies cost at least $140mil to make. Each of this year’s movies (Cap2 and Guardians) had $170mil budgets according to Box Office Mojo.