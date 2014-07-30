SPOILERS: Leaked ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Post-Credits Scene Confirms A Very Special Appearance

Marvel is becoming increasingly careful about it’s post-credits clips, often not showing them for reviewers and preview audiences, but this morning the Guardians of the Galaxy clip leaked out somehow.
The clip didn’t contain any big spoilers, but it did feature a surprise appearance by a character hardcore Marvel fans (and terrible movie fanatics) will be very excited about. I think you know who I’m talking about.
Unfortunately Marvel is aggressively going after any online versions of the clip, but I managed to grab evidence of that surprise character before Marvel struck…
Yup, Howard the mothafowlin’ Duck. I’m not sure if this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe jumping the shark or punching the goddamn shark right in its face. Maybe a little of both.
Oh, and hey, sorry about the lack of a clip, but here’s that Lea Thompson GIF again to make up for it…
DON’T PUT IT ON THE ARTICLE TITLE, YOU TWAT!
Just as a suggestion, maybe don’t spoil the goddamned surprise in the title or tweet teasing the article. You know, in case the rest of us want to see it for ourselves before having it ruined.
Screw you Birch, you asshat! Way to ruin it for everyone who was trying to avoid spoilers!
lol nice. if people keep bitching and you have the legit post credit scene you should lay it to bare
Yep. You deserve this hate. I love UPROXX but that is a shitty fucking thing to do. And stupid too.
or change the title and just keep Howard in the image
Where’s your article from 1999 about how we’ll never see it coming that Bruce Willis is dead the whole time?
You sir, are an asshole. I’m so mad I can’t even appreciate Lea Thompson’s ass… and that just ain’t right.
ignore them birch this is funny.
i agree everyone is so pissed its kinda hilarious.
“Man I was so shocked when I saw this spoiler LET ME TAKE THAT FROM EVERYONE ELSE”
Dude, seriously you suck. This is the same bullshit Kotaku or Gawker would post. Fuck off.
I, for one, am enjoying this shitshow immensely.
better not tell them rosebuds his sled or saint elsewhere is in a snow globe
Weird because those references are older than I am and this movie hasn’t come out yet. We’re not complaining in 2016 about this being ruined, it’s different when we haven’t even had the opportunity to see it yet.
@LastTexansFan yea thats only because I don’t have any small pedantic spoilers that are relevant. if I did i’d probably post them just to fuel the outrage
Then congrats on being someone who wants to watch the world burn. I just want to see a movie without anything being spoiled.
Darth Vader is Luke’s father.
Sheamus is Darth Vader
Seriously? And now just the title has changed but the picture in the banner is the same. HOW HARD WOULD IT BE TO JUST LINK TO IT AFTER A SPOILER WARNING! ASSHOLE!
Good on you editing the article title to remove the character’s name. The trolls are running the asylum here.
BIRCH FOR PRESIDENT
In defense of Nathan, EVERY SINGLE LAST ONE OF YOU MOTHERFUCKERS WERE GOING TO CLICK THE LINK REGARDLESS, so buck up, little campers…your lives are unsurprisingly not ruined.
+1
Not trolling and completely sincere, I would not have. I read articles containing spoilers after seeing it. I like to go in with a blank slate to be surprised.
And I understand in the grand scheme of things having one character cameo spoiled is the firstwordsiliest of first world problems, but I’m sure there was some surprise and legit shock when Nathan saw who it was, and now I won’t have that through no fault of my own, so I feel a reason to be pissed.
False.
I wouldn’t have clicked on a SPOILER, but he put the spoiler IN the title… so I had to click out of sheer utter disgusted disbelief.
True.
My life is not ruined, as I do LOVE me some Howard the Duck, but wish the surprise wasn’t ruined by someone who should know better.
This shit happens way, way too often around here.
Okay, the headlines been changed. Y’know, back in my day something wasn’t a spoiler unless it actually gave away plot details, but I suppose you kids are just more sensitive these days.
Oh come on Nate. “HUGE SURPRISE IN THE POST-CREDITS SCENE.” If (SPOILERS) someone tweeted Thanos was at the end of Avengers or Apocalypse was at the end of DOFP that’s still a spoiler even though it gave away no plot details.
[www.youtube.com]
You still suck
You shouldn’t have spoiled the surprise that this movie is coming out.
I seriously doubt Howard the Duck is going to be a major part of the next Avengers movie. He’s not Thanos. It’s just a random cameo that doesn’t spoil anything that happens in GOTG or any movie that’s going to come after.
There’s another Avengers movie coming out? Jeez Nate, way to spoil that too!!
Get a grip folks.
Was it advertised? No. So the filmmakers meant it to be a surprise to the audience. Hell, the bumper wasn’t even on critic screenings.
The shittines isn’t even on doing a post on it, that’s clicks for the site and I completely understand, but DON’T PUT THE CHARACTER NAME ON THE TITLE AND IMAGE! At least give the people the option of choosing to be surprised.
Giving away plot details isn’t the point. It’s meant to be a surprise. It’s meant to be a “whoa! is that Howard the Duck?” moment for people who stay after the credits. Hell, the very nature of post-credits scenes lends itself to being a special add-on for the dedicated fans stick through the boring ass 15 minute credits…
I mean, I’m not one to really give a shit personally, but it’s pretty common sense how this would be considered a spoiler.
Plot details? This is a tag at the end of the movie that is CLEARLY SUPPOSED TO BE AN EASTER EGG. You fucked up bro
Already knew that he was in the movie, so the only thing “spoiled” is that the (or one of the) post credit scenes is used on him.
Still, shitty move, and there’s really no backtracking or excusing it. Just a simple “my bad, I ducked up”, and move on.
Huh, very appropriate autocorrect there phone.
+1 on the autocorrect. And yes, just say my bad. Don’t say “these weren’t really spoilers.”
Wahaha, cry some more, bitches! *noms delicious popcorn*
[31.media.tumblr.com]
I guess that’s what they’re calling “completely insane”
Yes but WILL THOMAS DOLBY DO THE SCORE? If not then this is the worst Marvel film starring Howard The Duck ever.
Are people seriously complaining about having fucking Howard the duck spoiled for them? Seriously? Are you all so stoked for some Howard the duck next up from marvel that you’re upset the tease has been ruined? Can marvel execs just start filming themselves shitting and you’ll all pay to see that?
*reads headlines about all the turmoil in Middle East, Ukraine, Ebola, etc.
“Aw man”
**spoiled that a stupid character from an awful movie from 25 years ago makes a brief cameo
“YOU MOTHERFUCKER THAT IS NOT COOL. OH MY GOD WHY? WHY?!?!?!?????!!!!!!?!?!?!?!”
@evilbanker Thanks a lot! I hadn’t heard about the Middle East turmoil yet!
WAAAAAAAAAAAAAH! WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH! WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH! It’s Howard The fucking Duck not Adam Warlock or Captain Marvel. Shut the fuck already. Try complaining about this bull shit to your girlfriends and see the look of disgust and not giving a fuck types of looks they would give you. That is, If any of you guys who are seriously complaining about this even have one.
fuckin’ nerds.
Maan Adam Warlock would have been incredible
Waitaminute, you know who Adam Warlock is and you’re calling us nerds??
Dear Carl, Obviously, I know my comics. But to complain like a bunch of bitches over this is too much. Hence picture a bunch of people putting down some one by screaming nerd
Ah, the old “try explaining this to your girlfriend–IF YOU EVEN HAVE ONE BRO” argument. And don’t think these commenters expressing their aversion towards this obvious fuck-up qualifies them as “a bunch of bitches.” You, sir, are the bitch. And a douche. Ask your girlfriend what she thinks about that.
Jon Snow dies.
Oh man I hope that’s true.
Or does he?
nearly
Tomorrow’s headline
“How butthurt can fanboys get? A headline spoiler social experiment”
So we don’t get Deadpool, but we get Howard the Duck?
If you need me, I’ll be in the Angry Dome.
[cdndata.bigfooty.com]
This.
Lots of butthurt fucktards, LOL.
CGI? Ah boo, they should have just used the suit from the 80’s. Much better looking.
I don’t know what’s funnier. Birch getting browbeaten into trouble for spoiling a fucking Howard the Duck cameo, or the motherfuckers who are acting like it’s some breach of journalistic integrity and demanding an apology. Christ have mercy, you would’ve thought he’d spoiled The Mountain vs. The Viper.
This shit show has been enormously entertaining.
People have skewered me for giving a shit about Game of Thrones and I am admittedly a huge closet marvel comic nerd but I could not care less about Howard the fucking Duck. I cannot believe how riled up people are!
I hate waiting for these scenes when they just suck ass (Thor 2, Winter Soldier) so Birch, as far as I’m concerned you’ve a public service – now I can just wait for this crap to get put online (obviously still am going to watch because I’m a loser) and not waste 10 minutes waiting for the credits to finish rolling.
just came back from the movie.
very enjoyable.
a lot of funny stuff and 80s references that kiddies might not get
Howard the Duck looks and sounds horrible though, i mean the live action one was miles better
I suppose that since it was only 3-4 seconds, I’m cool with it…
I was too amused to be upset by the lack of an Avengers 2 trailer
I still don’t get WHY hes there.
Its so dumb.
Does it count as a spoiler if it’s something I didn’t ever want to see?