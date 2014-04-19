Don’t Get Your Hopes Up, Apple Probably Did Not Magically Find The Loch Ness Monster

Getty Image

Countless people have taken to Loch Ness in Scotland over the years to search for a mythical beast they believe inhabits the grimy depths. These scientists, scholars, explorers and average joes have sunk tons of money into all sorts of sonar enhanced diving boats with oxygen guns or something similar, all in the hopes of catching the monster. And the folks around Loch Ness and nearby Inverness are more than happy to use the fame.

Well now it seems that all that searching and diving is for nothing because some amateur “Nessie” hunters may have found the beast from the comfort of their own homes with the help of Apple Maps. The hunters were just scanning the water using Apple’s software and happened upon what they believe to be the monster cutting its way through the water. From The Daily Mail:

So large that it can be seen from space, it is enough to send shockwaves through even the most cynical Nessie skeptic. This shadowy form measuring around 100ft long and seemingly with two giant flippers powering it through the waters of Loch Ness was photographed by a satellite. For six months the image has been studied by experts at the Official Loch Ness Monster Fan Club, where excitement is mounting after various explanations for it were ruled out… leaving them to conclude it is ‘likely’ to be the elusive beast.

Here’s the image in question:

Now sure, it is an odd looking shape and there is no boat in the picture. Couple that with the fact that these folks had set out to find the Loch Ness Monster and it’s not a real surprise that they’d lean so heavily on that being the cause of the mysterious image.

Luckily this is the Internet and for every foolhardy, but comfortable, monster hunter, there is an equally rabid group of folks ready to take your findings and poke holes through them. There have already been plenty of folks in comments sections posting claims that the image is Photoshopped or pointing out that sat images like the one above are thrown together from multiple passes.

The bottom line here is that it is 2014 and there are groups of people who are debating the validity of the Loch Ness Monster myth once again. And there are plenty of people who are interested in clicking links about said myth. Just know that if we’re covering it, that means CNN is almost on the scene with their MH370 sideshow.

(Via Daily Mail/Sploid)