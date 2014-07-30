Check Out This Pic Of Lou Ferrigno Preparing To Crush Puny Man Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo is a damn good Bruce Banner, and a pretty in shape fella in his own right, but Lou Ferrigno was The Hulk. Dude didn’t need any CGI — all he needed was some green paint to convincingly play the most muscular superhero in the Marvel universe (or any other universe for that matter).
Well, Mark Ruffalo and Lou Ferrigno met for the first time at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and Lou managed to make Mark look comically puny. Check it out…
Look at Ruffalo’s face — that’s an “Oh God, somebody make a 13 Going on 30 sequel quick, because this Hulk thing is a sham and Lou Ferrigno is going to eat me” expression if I ever saw one.
Via Yahoo Celebrity
We are literally witnessing Bruce Banner standing next to The Hulk. We live in fascinating times.
Everyone knows Bruce Banner and the Hulk are the same person. What this picture presupposes is…what if they weren’t.
Sometimes they aren’t.
Yeah, Bill Bixby and Ruffalo would be a more fair comparison.
Has anybody ever gotten Adam West, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, and Val Kilmer side-by-side?
@Rawhead Wrecks We need to make the “Batmen” photo happen!
I think they’ve all been invited to Clooney’s wedding so it might happen.
Ma, I wish that fan-made trailer I saw a while back was still on youtube. It was Keaton Batman recruiting Kilmer and Clooney Batman to help him go fight Bale Batman because they don’t like him lol.
i wonder how much Ferrigno charged him for the photo. #conventionjoke
Its not me right? Ferrigno looks bigger in the pic with Ruffalo doesnt he?
I love that mark ruffalo is grinning like any true fan would. Makes me like him even more.