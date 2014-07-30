Check Out This Pic Of Lou Ferrigno Preparing To Crush Puny Man Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo is a damn good Bruce Banner, and a pretty in shape fella in his own right, but Lou Ferrigno was The Hulk. Dude didn’t need any CGI — all he needed was some green paint to convincingly play the most muscular superhero in the Marvel universe (or any other universe for that matter).

Well, Mark Ruffalo and Lou Ferrigno met for the first time at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and Lou managed to make Mark look comically puny. Check it out…

Look at Ruffalo’s face — that’s an “Oh God, somebody make a 13 Going on 30 sequel quick, because this Hulk thing is a sham and Lou Ferrigno is going to eat me” expression if I ever saw one.

Via Yahoo Celebrity