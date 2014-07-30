Check Out This Pic Of Lou Ferrigno Preparing To Crush Puny Man Mark Ruffalo

#The Hulk #Comic-Con #Comics
07.30.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Mark Ruffalo is a damn good Bruce Banner, and a pretty in shape fella in his own right, but Lou Ferrigno was The Hulk. Dude didn’t need any CGI — all he needed was some green paint to convincingly play the most muscular superhero in the Marvel universe (or any other universe for that matter).

Well, Mark Ruffalo and Lou Ferrigno met for the first time at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and Lou managed to make Mark look comically puny. Check it out…

Look at Ruffalo’s face — that’s an “Oh God, somebody make a 13 Going on 30 sequel quick, because this Hulk thing is a sham and Lou Ferrigno is going to eat me” expression if I ever saw one.

Via Yahoo Celebrity

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Hulk#Comic-Con#Comics
TAGScomic conComicsHulkLOU FERRIGNOMARK RUFFALOMarvel ComicsMoviesThe Hulk

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP