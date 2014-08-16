Report: Disney Is Releasing The Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Cuts On Blu-Ray

In news that means A LOT to some people and absolutely nothing to others, Comicbook.com is reporting that Disney is prepping to release the original Star Wars trilogy on Blu-Ray. As in, the imperfectly perfect original cut you grew up watching and loving. Sorry, fans of Doda Bodonawieedo!
According to our sources, Disney has plans to release the original cut of the Star Wars trilogy on Blu-ray. Our sources indicate that the project has been under way for quite some time, but it’s been challenging because of some damage to the original negatives they are utilizing. The goal is to release A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi in their complete, unaltered, original form without the redone special edition SFX. (Via)
There’s no exact date as to when this is happening, or if it will at all. It’s still just an unverified rumor, so don’t throw away your special editions DVDs quite yet. Use that space in the garbage for every last copy of Attack of the Clones in existence.
Yea I already have an edition. i might buy this one too though
Unless you’re hosting a keg party with the original trilogy playing, this comment doesn’t help me in the slightest.
Yeah, might as well buy it for no goddamn reason.
It depends on the length of the movie and how much compression they use. It’s a trade-off between seeing more artifacts and motion being blurry.
I have some cheapo store-bought DVDs with four or more movies on them, quality is almost un-watchable. Of course they could always just sell a Blu Ray that includes 2 discs.
Never understood why Lucas didn’t do this. Doesn’t he love money? Surely, a man who merchandized the bejesus out of his movies (I had Return of the Jedi pajamas, toothbrushes, glass tumblers from Burger King, jigsaw puzzles, Presto Magix, not to mention any of the action figures, vehicles, and playsets…) doesn’t give a second thought to artistic integrity.
In conclusion, I am glad that Disney likes money.
I think the real reason is that as ridiculous as it may seem, George Lucas is personally embarrassed by the special effects in the original movies (yet he’s somehow not embarrassed by Attack of the Clones). He feels that he fixed all the problems that were bothering him back in 1997, and then with his additional tweaks to the DVD and Blu-Ray releases.
Lucas refused to release the original editions because he was ashamed of them, to such an extent that he was willing to forego the obvious profits involved in getting fans to buy two versions of the same movie.
Well, Disney doesn’t share Lucas’s embarrassment about the lack of stupid CGI crap running around Mos Eisley.
@eg
I think you’re right. I think when everyone in America lost their collective shit in 1977 all the cat eater could think about was that Jabba wound up on the cutting room floor.
Just call it “The Han Shoots First Edition”.
A friend just told me this must be surely wrong, since Fox still has the distribution rights.
Fox is indeed involved in the distribution rights. Fox also likes money, so I don’t foresee this being a problem.
Yeah…This ain’t happening.
Shhh, shut your mouth. Just let me enjoy this for a moment…
If Lucas were still in charge, this headline would read: Report: Lucasfilm Is Releasing New Extended Director’s Cut ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy In Smell-O-Vision Theaters.
In this version, Han would issue a strongly worded statement of reprimand to Greedo along with a hug.
Worship the sweet headbuns of the original gangsta’ Disney princess!
@Ape Cavalry Deserter – DVD compression(mpeg2) was crap. I bet even commercial DVD9s can be found to have artifacts created by the format and not the source itself.
With blu-ray compression(mostly avc of vc-1), you can compress the movie enough and still not notice any artifacts. Seamless branching could be pulled off easily. I mean, we are not talking about LotR here.
“Report: Disney releasing original Star Wars cut on blu-ray….but we can’t confirm it, it’s just a rumor and might never happen”
Thanks guys
I’ve had these for three years. 1080p, 5.1 Digitally remastered audio, Flawless Quality
As far as I know, Lucas gets rent from Disney and that’s about it. He’s probably worth about 10 billion by now so what does he care?
Good luck with your elevator story. If that actually happened, you’d choke up, forget all about the prequels, and kiss the feet of the guy that defined your childhood.