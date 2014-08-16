Report: Disney Is Releasing The Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Cuts On Blu-Ray

In news that means A LOT to some people and absolutely nothing to others, Comicbook.com is reporting that Disney is prepping to release the original Star Wars trilogy on Blu-Ray. As in, the imperfectly perfect original cut you grew up watching and loving. Sorry, fans of Doda Bodonawieedo!

According to our sources, Disney has plans to release the original cut of the Star Wars trilogy on Blu-ray. Our sources indicate that the project has been under way for quite some time, but it’s been challenging because of some damage to the original negatives they are utilizing. The goal is to release A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi in their complete, unaltered, original form without the redone special edition SFX. (Via)

There’s no exact date as to when this is happening, or if it will at all. It’s still just an unverified rumor, so don’t throw away your special editions DVDs quite yet. Use that space in the garbage for every last copy of Attack of the Clones in existence.

