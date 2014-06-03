Disney Wants A Sparkly Vampire To Play Indiana Jones

All of our attention has been focused squarely on Lucasfilm and Disney desperately trying to make a third Star Wars movie worth watching. But also up for debate is what’ll happen to everyone’s favorite archaeologist. And it’s nothing good, if current rumors are to be believed.
Namely, that Robert Pattinson is up for the role. Admittedly, our source here is The Daily Star, a British tabloid, which tend to have the same amount of accuracy as a blind drunk at a firing range. But even so, attempt not to cringe at the idea of R-Pattz trying to argue it belongs in a museum. Then get ready to realize that’s not even the worst part:
One Los Angeles insider said: “Disney is looking at its long-term options for the Indiana Jones franchise. They feel that the series has huge potential on many levels, starting with the films leading to other spin-offs like games which can generate more money than movies. Rob is top of the initial list because he has showed his acting stripes away from Twilight.”
If there’s one GIF that could sum up everything about that quote:
It’s not that we’re opposed to the idea of more Indiana Jones, per se. Or Pattinson, for that matter, who is actually quite a talented actor in movies like Cosmopolis, although nothing in those more serious roles indicate he’d be anything other than horribly miscast. Honestly, there are other, more appropriate casting rumors. And if the films are a prelude to a complete strip-mining of the franchise, no thanks.
Indiana Jones has had a… checkered history in other media. Young Indiana Jones was a well-meaning educational series that doesn’t really work, and bar two of the great adventure games, hasn’t done well in video games either. Also, Disney’s approach to video games is not to invest in lush AAA adventures. We’re talking about Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Microtransactions exclusively on Facebook and Dr. Jones Free Fall for Android.
So, yeah, Disney, if this is what we’re going to get, maybe it’s better just to let it go. Or at least start with, oh, we don’t know, a cartoon focused squarely on adults. Let’s see some 2D animated facemelting! Or some comic books!
NONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONONO!!!
Exactly my sentiment.
Look outside the Twilight franchise and the dude can actually act, what’s the big deal?
But.. I prefer an older and more rugged person for the adventurer role.
That’s why I liked the rumor of Bradley Cooper playing the role, but he’s too… smooth or whatever.
He’s not really an “action hero” type of actor. He’s talented but Indiana Jones is basically about raw-boned charisma. Pattinson does not have that.
NO. Nope. Nope nope. Nopitty nope nope nopersville.
KNOPE.
[giphy.com]
Pedro Pascal should be involved in this in some way. Maybe not as Indy, but perhaps in some other capacity. Rival, villain, friend, whatever. Dude was too good and has too much charisma to fad away after GoT. Plus his swagger and vibe are pretty lock-step with the feel that the Indy franchise should be shooting for.
Yes but people will bitch that he is hispanic.
@The Curse of Marino So what? That’s like neo-Nazis crying about Heimdall being black and how they’d ban Thor. I’m sorry, how does telling me if I pay ten bucks I’ll be where a racist idiot absolutely refuses to be anything other than a selling point?
I despise the Twilight drivel, but Pattinson does too, and he’s actually a pretty good actor. While I am eager to see him do more in the future and continue to move away from Twilight, I don’t think Indiana Jones is the right direction for him to take.
It’s hard to think of big name actors under 35, especially ones that can convincingly pull off a “rugged adventurer” type role. If they plan to make this into a franchise they’ll want someone relatively young, who won’t quickly age out of the role. Someone like Pattinson carries way too much baggage from his teen heartthrob type roles though. It’s going to be a challenge to get anyone to take him seriously.
They should probably go with a relative unknown, which this days usually means an Australian. Sometimes I think 25% percent of that country’s population must be actors.
Also reported by an “insider” — Barack Obama is in talks to star in the next James Bond film.
Don’t be ridiculous.
It’s a walk-on cameo.
Why ?
Whatever happened to just leaving things alone
Amen, brother.
In other news, the voice of Jar Jar Binks in Disney’s Star Wars Episode 7 will be voiced by Robert De Niro.
…That I would pay to see.
[flushing noise]
I wouldn’t actually be surprised if he could pull it off. He’s a pretty charismatic fellow, based on interviews I’ve seen. I don’t know if he has the intensity for a role like Indy, but I don’t necessarily doubt it, either.
Fuck this shit, fuck it all
All I hear in my head as I read this was the honest trailer voice over calling him “shovel face.”
Bradley cooper FTW.
Robert pattinson may have all the charisma in the world, but he’s not an action star. He might get a blister and that would be sad.
It’s really all pretty irrelevant. If they end up making new Indiana Jones movies, they’ll almost certainly be terribly regardless of who is cast.
What about Michiel Huisman who plays the recast Daario in Game of Thrones. He has proven he has the charm and the wit. Anything but a sparkly vampire.