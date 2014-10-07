Scientists Can Now Grow You A New Penis

Losing your penis is something that fills many men with dread. And, truthfully, if there’s a congenital malformation or traumatic injury, there’s not much medical science can do right now. But they’re testing out growing you a new penis!
The process, developed at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, is actually pretty simple, according to the Guardian. The lab — run by Dr. Anthony Atala of vagina transplant fame — takes cells from what’s left of whoever got their crotch chomped by a bear or tested that urban legend about the vacuum cleaner. They begin cultivating them on a collagen lattice created from a “donor penis,” which would be a great name for a punk band. Once you’ve got everything grown, you transplant the penis.
Currently, the penises are being tested for “safety, function, and durability,” and we have to admit, we’re curious about how those tests were designed. And to answer the first question we know you’re asking:
“My concern is that they might struggle to recreate a natural erection,” [urologist Asif Muneer] said. “Erectile function is a coordinated neurophysiological process starting in the brain, so I wonder if they can reproduce that function or whether this is just an aesthetic improvement. That will be their challenge.”
As for the second question we know you’re asking, no, you probably can’t get a bigger penis out of this. The size is dependent entirely on the donor lattice, and right now they’re focused more on, you know, giving new penises to wounded veterans and people with actual medical issues, not people’s vanity.
We doubt you’ll have to wait long, however. We couldn’t find any har-er, accurate data on the penis enlargement industry, aside from $172 million of your tax dollars going to dong vacuums, but we’re betting it won’t be long before they jump on this train.
What if I want ANOTHER PENIS?
Just like Viagra trumps life saving medicine sales and porn drives technical advances in film and the Internet.. yeah, this shit has a future all right.
But hey, it’s a win for actual injured people too, which is nice.
Sex sells, baby. I am excited that they’re working on cultivating multiple types of cell on a scaffold, though, as that has implications for building more complex organs.
I know what Chaz Bono is getting for Christmas 2020
Nope. You need to have a penis already for the procedure to work.
“no, you probably can’t get a bigger penis out of this.”
Oh, I’m not worried about that. I get dozens of e-mails every day which have full-proof methods for that.
Plus, I mean, I’m personally not in the need for a larger penis…mine is just fine the way it is…why do you assume I want a larger one? Did someone say something? I bet it was that bitch Sally. It was Sally, wasn’t it?
Can I just say, bravo. Don’t know why, but this is one of the funnier comments I’ve read today.
Oh I can bet you any amount of money some company is going to work REAL hard to adapt this tech so that they can give guys a bigger schlong. It would be a GOLDMINE.
And even if the new penis doesn’t naturally get erect science already has a cure for that in the form of either an external or internal pump.
eek! a penis!
so…
if the doner has a large penis then… my friend… can get a large penis?
what are some relatively painless ways to mutilate your own penis
asking for a friend
Have sex with Courtney Love, Lindsay Lohan or Amanda Bynes?
“Donor Penis (community service)” is already the first single from my new band. Snaps on the Petrol.
I prefer Donor Boner.