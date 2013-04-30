'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Season Three Is Back On Blu-Ray

#Star Trek
Senior Contributor
04.30.13 3 Comments

We’ve previously talked about how Paramount is slowly overhauling Star Trek: The Next Generation season by season. But they’re also making this worth rebuying with some absolutely killer extras.

The set includes all the extras from the original Season 3 DVDs, but it also has three hours of new documentary material that basically gets Brannon Braga, Ron Moore, Rene Echevarria and Naren Shankar, essentially the key writers of the season, into a room to gossip about what happened behind the scenes. And honestly, it’s almost ridiculously absorbing.

One of the biggest revelations is that Michael Piller, the head writer and showrunner, issued a mandate that every episode would center around a cast member. Piller, who died in 2005, looms large in the new material; by all accounts he was a difficult man to work with and a taskmaster.

But he was also surprisingly generous and open to new writers. Ronald Moore got a job on the show because Piller liked the spec script he wrote that had been sitting on a shelf for seven months… so much so that Piller made it a standing policy that anybody could submit a spec script and hired Moore onto the writing staff. Echevarria was working as a lifeguard in New York, before Piller promptly hired him; Echevarria relates a very, very funny story about having to do a shot to calm his nerves before calling Piller back.

The various documentaries are also scattered with juicy and amusing tidbits, like Patrick Stewart cornering writers and demanding Picard do more “shooting and screwing” and the fact that the writer’s room and Jonathan Frakes both were angry Riker always turned down a promotion because it was out of character.

Oh, and the episodes themselves are uniformly gorgeous: The show has literally never looked this good.

In short, it’s worth the sixty bucks, especially if you’re a fan, just for the extras. Hopefully the rest of the seasons keep this up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSBLU RAYgood stuffStar TrekStar Trek: The Next Generation

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP