All The ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Plot Rumors Are Wrong, Says Oscar Isaac

We report on rumors a lot here, but always with a little trepidation. They’re rumors, so they can be either surprisingly accurate or completely, utterly wrong. And apparently, if you believe Oscar Isaac, nothing you’ve heard about Star Wars: The Force Awakens is remotely accurate.
Isaac is currently promoting A Most Violent Year, but of course his role as Poe Dameron has come up. When he spoke to Yahoo! Movies, he discussed the rather secretive nature of the production and also more or less stated everything you’ve heard was BS.
I don’t think these little leaks necessarily ruined watching the trailer. And also, the [plot theories] that get that formulated based on these things — they couldn’t be more far off-base.
That doesn’t necessarily put to rest every rumor we’ve heard. But the rumors that we’ve heard are pretty out there and come from reliable sources like 4Chan and Internet commenters. And Isaac isn’t the only actor to insist that fans are getting it all wrong.
Of course, this might also be misdirection from on high, considering J.J. Abrams did everything humanly possible to not tell us the blatantly obvious villain of Star Trek Into Darkness. So we’ll see, possibly with the inevitable second trailer that, if studio release patterns hold, will probably crop up early this summer. It’ll probably come out with Avengers: Age Of Ultron, so make a note to take a sick day May 1st; you’ll be totally nerded out.
I love rumors!!!! Facts can be so misleading, where rumors, true or false, are often revealing.
N’oubliez pas la creme!
Well since a new villain is The Inquisitor in Rebels and he is possibly showing up in the new trilogy, I have a new theory.
The Spanish Inquisition.
No one expects the Spanish Inquisition.
Yeah, one of the things that has made me skeptical of most of these rumors is that the Inquistors are nowhere to be found in them. Really? They’re putting these guys in a TV series to set them up for the next movie, and they just disappear so Luke and Han can throw down?
Hey remember when all those theories came out that Benedict Cumberbatch was Kahn and everyone was “LOL He’s so not Kahn” and then he was Kahn? Yeah that is what I am expecting.
He played Madeline Kahn?
I hedged my bets a bit, but I always figured it was Khan.
How could like 10 one second quick clips ruin the movie before it opens? If that trailer ruined the movie for you, you know WAY too much about the Star Wars universe.
Prediction:
The final act of the movie will have the young heroes of this trilology uniting to face the mysterious leader of the rejuvenated Empire. Fighting through countless Storm Troopers Ams that one guy from Girls, the heroes arrive in a dark throne room. In the last scene of the movie, the throne turns around to reveal the shocking reveal of who the leader is.
Hayden Christensen.
The credits then begin to roll, first by revealing the name of the next movie in the series Star Wars Episode VIII: HAHAHA, F*CK YOU WE JUST MADE A BILLION DOLLARS!