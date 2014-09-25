Stop Whining, Nerds, Milo Manara Is Still Doing Marvel Covers

It’d be reasonable to assume after the train wreck that was Spider-Woman #1, as in you’d have to be crushed under one for it to be biologically possible, that Milo Manara was done at Marvel. And indeed, scheduled Manara variants were suddenly disappearing from the world, leading to the predictable freakout and cries of censorship. Except, uh, the actual story is just that “Milo Manara’s kinda busy, so his covers have been delayed.”
Bleeding Cool contacted Marvel about the covers and found out that Manara is hard at work on his biography of Caravaggio, and understandably, he kind of wants to take his time depicting the life of one of the greatest artists in human history. So the covers have been delayed, which is actually pretty typical in the comics industry.
And as terrible as that cover was, nobody’s denying that Manara is an experienced and talented artist. Part of the reason I found that cover so disappointing is that Manara so rarely does anything outside of, well, porn that I was curious to see what he’d do with, say, action. I’d like to see those variant covers, when they come down the pike. Just maybe somebody at Marvel could remind him they don’t put out porn. Or at least wound his professional pride to make him try harder by telling him Greg Land did a better job the last time around. Because come on, we all know about Greg Land.
Great. Now what else can we blame Feminism on?
Giving women the right to vote?
More equality in the workplace?
Less sexual harassment?
Less domestic violence?
I actually saw someone on Reddit suggest that comics need their own version of Gamergate. I don’t think we need more manufactured controversy about how the evil feminist are destroying everything ever.
@Wadatah49 Yeah, I saw that. Basically, this is what happens when teenagers don’t have jobs.
Anything we like.
So what? If men and women want to buy this cover because they find this sexy, so what?
Well, one, it’s poorly done art (see the link re: The anatomy)
Two, FDAU is not exactly what one calls a superheroic pose. You don’t see Spider-Man waving his ass in the air like a porn star.
Three, herp derp pandering involving butts is pretty condescending to male comics fans, and I’m out of patience with it, to be honest, because I see it so damn often. “Buy my book! The writing’s terrible, the line art’s clumsy and derivative, and the colorist might as well have just used crayon, but it’s got tits in it! Look at the tits! Give us $3.99 for the poorly drawn tits!”
Four, the fundamental problem is not about whether or not the cover is offensive, the problem is that way too many people don’t get why or respect why other people might find it offensive. Juvenile shit like this is why way too many people associate comic books with pimply teenagers.
So, it’s bad for the form, it’s bad for the company, it’s bad for the artist, and it’s bad for the fans. Any questions?
1.) Yeah and people in the comments pointed out your version was wrong. [scontent-b-dfw.xx.fbcdn.net]
2.) [x.annihil.us]
3.) this video can answer the rest. [www.youtube.com]
Yeah and the people in the comments pointed out your version was wrong.
[scontent-b-dfw.xx.fbcdn.net]
And this video can answer the rest. [www.youtube.com]
Wow, one cover from 1999, out of YEARS of Spider-Man being drawn in that pose! And it a manner that is blatantly non-sexual! You sure showed me!
Also. look at the cover, and look at the shadow that goes underneath her. That’s not a ledge the length of a forearm. So either Manara’s ability to depict depth is poor, or he drew her in a porny position. Pick one.
Finally, a Maddox video? If I want to spend six minutes watching a grown man clutch desperately at some vague sense of externally defined masculinity, I can just flip on ESPN.
EDIT: Also, your comment didn’t go through before because it had multiple links, and it tripped our spam filter as a result. Just FYI for the future, generally keep it to a link a comment and you’ll be good.
*shrugs* Well thank you for answering back.
This was not a strong moment for Dan
I agree with you. The public can enjoy sexy men or women without having to seek approval from culture warriors who seek to censor and control the content we consume. The fact women’s sex appeal is a more marketable than the men in the same skin tight outfits is not a matter we need to resolve for equality since the personal preferences of our sexuality is not a equality issue. This is a matter of individual choice, we find to be sexy what we think is sexy. If we are uninterested in the sex appeal of a given thing then that too is our business. We’re not slaves to ideologues pushing some reactionary ‘sexy is sin’ nonsense on their readership.
Don’t bother.
Will you puritan patriarchs stop talking about this so the ebay price goes down?
Criminy.
Well in fairness I watched that video. The thing I take away from it? Boy am I glad I made the switch to digital comics. I don’t miss bumping into that guy at the comic shop on Saturdays.
i’m okay with people being upset about this because 1) its blatant “sex sells, right?” and 2) its a super shitty cover. seriously bad.
No it’s not seriously bad, it’s not even borderline bad, it’s sexuality. If you find sexuality offensive there are some lovely countries where women are essentially forced to cover themselves head to toe but us free people prefer a society where individuals can seek out and enjoy sexuality without having to overcome the censorship or moral bullying of those who think our freedom to enjoy whatever form of sexy cover are we like is subject to their approval.
The truth of a thing isn’t defined simply by your dictates. The people needn’t submit themselves to your approval in order to go about living. No one elected you. People do not want to be oppressed by your subjective opinions, they want their damn freedom.
No. It’s just bad. It’s got nothing to do with sexuality and me being a prude (or whatever else you implied in your impassioned, but clearly wrong comment). The drawing is bad. The coloring is bad. Her ass looks straight up dumb, as if she isn’t even wearing a costume but is instead a red and yellow person. It’s shit man. I’m sorry you feel the urge to defend what gives you a boner so hard, but it’s shit.
The ‘Nerd Shaming’ we see comes from people who view themselves as being in a higher social class thus more equal than others. We need to call out these obnoxious pretentious jerks in the media who think they are better than everyone else. All those involved in these conversations including the Journalist are for all practical purposes ‘nerds’ indulging in geek culture. The bullying from journalist who feel threatened by those who reject their self righteous phony social justice posturing and challenge to their self assigned moral authority has exemplified the dysfunction and unethical behavior of journalist themselves. They need to be better people not the public who is free to be whoever the want to be without any obligation to adhere to the moral dictates of those who hold the media megaphone.
You realize that nerd culture is mainstream now, so by calling us nerds you’re the one that’s out of the zeitgeist.
-Ben Wyatt
Lots of people deny that Manara is an experienced and talented artist. Lots of stupid people who aren’t going to listen to what anyone says because they’re too young to form a real opinion of their own and just opt to echo what angry people say (usually men trying too hard to impress potential sext partners). I don’t deny there’s a problem with sexism in comics, but I also don’t deny that this argument is stupid. It’s Spider-Woman. Drawn by Milo Manara. What’s she looking at? I have seriously had people say “she’s looking sexily at the viewer”. Do you see that? And if you do, in this fantasy, if you’re in that situation, are you holding a gun? And are you aware one of her powers is the ability to manipulate pheromones? Do you realize once she is over that gate, she’s gonna push the back leg hanging down the side of the building and plant it square in the middle of your face? Pleasant dreams, wimp.
Also, do you know what a variant cover is? This is not the main cover. What’s the rate this went at? 1:50? 1:25? This was advertized to collectors and it sure as hell wasn’t sold for cover price. I can get much more lurid images than this for half that price or draw them myself. But not as good.
The argument is still young, but ladies, seriously. This whole argument. Every day it rages on. Makes the book worth more money.
Just like Tinky Winky.