'The Wolverine' Unsheaths New Footage And Photos

The Wolverine or as we like to call it Let’s Just Gloss Over X3 And Origins, Sound Good? arrives July 16th, and Fox has been firing up the hype machine accordingly. We’ve got a new featurette, and a big, big pile of photos.
First, there’s this featurette, which has plenty of new footage, a fair chunk of which is dedicated to reassuring us all our favorite Japanese stereotypes will be on display:
The action scenes look pretty good, we have to admit, although the plot seems even more extraneous than it already was. Also, we’re starting to think Yukio, the red-headed ninja waif, has pretty low odds of making it out of this movie alive. Fox also revealed some exclusive pictures over on IGN, featuring more of Yukio, Mariko (who is apparently less of a doormat here than in the comics), the Silver Samurai, and, oh yeah, Wolverine.
I know we’ve all said this before but…..pleasebegoodpleasebegoodpleasebegoodpleasebegood
I’ve quit asking the question “How could you fuck up (insert character, idea, franchise)?” because every time I do, somebody shows me. So nobody go near Wolverine and Ninjas just to be safe.
I am cautiously optimistic. It doesn’t look groundbreaking, but if Jackman is given some room…
Okay I am way too hyped for this. I was also way too hyped for Origins, and…guh…
sweet jesus, the veins in the last shot.