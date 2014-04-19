There’s Some Bad News If You’re Waiting For That Big Marvel Comics Crossover Film

There once was a day when the idea of a gigantic superhero movie being made was little more than a fan dream. Then The Avengers happened and everything changed. Before Marvel brought their team to the big screen, superheroes stayed in their own movies, with their own characters and everyone was happy. Now we’ll never be happy.

See The dream of a gigantic superhero movie didn’t go away after The Avengers, it just got bigger. So big that any glimmer of The X-Men appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or backroom deals to share the rights of characters between movie studios births the idea that a mega crossover is on the way. Avi Arad wants you to know that’s not going to happen for a long time. From Slashfilm:

I think I’m probably a little bit of the militant here. I think it will take a moment in which we’ve run out of ideas. There’s so much to tell about Spider-Man. There’s so much to tell about the Sinister Six. The relationship between Spider-Man and Venom will bring a whole other world in… You know, in the toy business we used to make toys glow in the dark when they weren’t selling well and it gave at least another Christmas. We don’t need it yet.

The quote comes from a video interview embedded below and it is kind of depressing all around if you’re really hoping for a big crossover event. Arad and Co-producer Matt Tolmach use the word “stunt” to express what a crossover film would entail. And as Russ Fischer as Slashfilm makes clear, a stunt would be a last gasp for an already tuckered out superhero genre.

Dan talked about the inevitable superhero crash recently and any life support disguised as a crossover event isn’t going to help those matters any.

Sony clearly has big ideas for Spider-Man and Fox is well noted to be working on something with the X-Men and Fantastic Four. We might be better off just enjoying what we have on our plate and not allowing our eyes to outweigh our stomachs.

(Via Slashfilm)