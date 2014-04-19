There’s Some Bad News If You’re Waiting For That Big Marvel Comics Crossover Film

There once was a day when the idea of a gigantic superhero movie being made was little more than a fan dream. Then The Avengers happened and everything changed. Before Marvel brought their team to the big screen, superheroes stayed in their own movies, with their own characters and everyone was happy. Now we’ll never be happy.
See The dream of a gigantic superhero movie didn’t go away after The Avengers, it just got bigger. So big that any glimmer of The X-Men appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or backroom deals to share the rights of characters between movie studios births the idea that a mega crossover is on the way. Avi Arad wants you to know that’s not going to happen for a long time. From Slashfilm:
I think I’m probably a little bit of the militant here. I think it will take a moment in which we’ve run out of ideas. There’s so much to tell about Spider-Man. There’s so much to tell about the Sinister Six. The relationship between Spider-Man and Venom will bring a whole other world in…
You know, in the toy business we used to make toys glow in the dark when they weren’t selling well and it gave at least another Christmas. We don’t need it yet.
The quote comes from a video interview embedded below and it is kind of depressing all around if you’re really hoping for a big crossover event. Arad and Co-producer Matt Tolmach use the word “stunt” to express what a crossover film would entail. And as Russ Fischer as Slashfilm makes clear, a stunt would be a last gasp for an already tuckered out superhero genre.
Dan talked about the inevitable superhero crash recently and any life support disguised as a crossover event isn’t going to help those matters any.
Sony clearly has big ideas for Spider-Man and Fox is well noted to be working on something with the X-Men and Fantastic Four. We might be better off just enjoying what we have on our plate and not allowing our eyes to outweigh our stomachs.
If you really want the big crossover it’s very easy. Stop seeing Spider Man, X-Men and FF movies. When those movies are “unprofitable” they will let the rights revert back to Marvel who will then make the big crossover movie. It’ll happen if we all do… well… nothing.
Plus think of all the money you’ll save!
Oh wow, I’ve been supporting the crossover without even realizing it!
+1 to AsymmetricDizzy
I don’t know why eveyone goes over this. It’s perfectly fine as it is.
I don’t get the appeal of a Marvel crossover movie. Seems like it would just be a clusterfuck. What might work in the pages of a comic wouldn’t necessarily work on screen. In a comic, the writers can take all the space they want, over as many issues as they want.
Plus, what villain is big and bad enough to be worth the overkill of uniting every superhero? It would have to be Apocalypse tearing a hole in the fabric of the universe, and teaming up with Doomsday somehow.
It might work with those big end of the year crossovers, but that’s with characters who aren’t played by actors and aren’t given lines to speak.
Galactus. The Beyonder. World War Hulk. There are others.
Onslaught?
X-Men don’t really need a crossover. They have enemies they haven’t used yet. I would like the M’Kraan Crystal story with Cosair Lilandra and Gladiator but Cyclops is dead remember?
Or even a X-Men Origins; Apocalypse would be awesome. In the comic Apoc. actually fights Thor in a epic battle which would bring in the crossover appeal.
I haven’t read a comic book for almost 20 years, but if the Avengers franchise is eventually moving towards and Thanos/Infinity Gauntlet story, wouldn’t that entail crossover? Seems like it would be a bit underwhelming to limit that whole saga to 5-6 heroes.
I think there will be a big crossover with the properties that Marvel owns (Guardians of the Galaxy, etc.) and sort of bring it all together.
Any more than 5 or 6 heroes can’t work in a movie. It works in comics because Spidey’s small role, for example, in The Secret Wars and The Infinity Gauntlet is fleshed out in his own books, so when the next Infinity Gauntlet issue comes out there’s no need to explain how Spidey got from A to B.
What would Ant-Man or the Vision or the Wasp have done in The Avengers? They were kinda pushing it with the Black Widow and Hawkeye.
Same here. And I don’t even care for crossovers. The fact that the new Superman movie did well enough to warrant a sequel, but now they’re bringing Batman and I think the entire JL into it now is just ridiculous.
Ugh, that comment was meant to go below King Yuk’s.
I was really hoping for the final avengers to be based on civil war and they could bring EVERYTHING together… And tie up that whole Chris Evans 6 film deal while Bucky ( forget his name at the moment) has a 9 picture deal so he will take over for cap at some point….
Civil War wouldn’t really work in the MCU, no one really has a secret ID and honestly the only reason it worked in the comics was the 4 decades of foundation they’d built.
Infinity Gauntlet is the only logical conclusion, but it can unfortunately be done without Spidey or the X-Men. Too bad because it could have been EPIC with Spidey, Wolverine and the Silver Surfer in tow…
Spidey and Wolverine were non-factors in The Inifinity Gauntlet. They’re dead weight. Why would anyone want to pay Hugh Jackman and Andrew Garfield a combined $30 million to have no effect on the plot.
Sony’s “plans” for Spider-Man are so bizarre though. I don’t have the utmost confidence in the Sinister Six movie working, especially since it apparently won’t have Spider-Man in it. I’ve said it before, but the only way I think that could work is if they took a Thunderbolts type approach to it.
Trying to build a Spidey cinematic universe around the badguys is fucking retarded. Sony doesn’t have a fucking clue what they’re doing.
Do we really need an update every few months (or after every one of these movies is released) to be reminded that no, it’s not going to happen?