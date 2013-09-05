Unicycling Darth Vader Has Upgraded To Flaming Bagpipes

Senior Contributor
09.05.13

You might remember a while back we found a video of a Star Wars-obsessed unicyclist in the Portland, OR area. Well, he’s back. In fact, he’s not only back, he took a page from everybody’s favorite AC/DC cover artist.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, for your edification and enlightment, here is Darth Vader, on a unicycle, playing Star Wars music on a bagpipe. That occasionally shoots fire.

You might be thinking “It’d be really handy to have a GIF of that!” And unlike most weirdos, this guy is on the marketing ball: He’s got several for your delectation.

37knc

However, this does force us to face a very serious question. Who would you rather run into on a unicycle: Darth Vader with flaming bagpipes? Or this guy?

