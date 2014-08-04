Here’s Who Voiced That Surprise Post-Credits ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Character

SPOILERY SPOILERS ahead! Even though, you know, I’m assuming you’ve all watched Guardians of the Galaxy this weekend and/or have already had this spoiled by 100 other websites already, but hey, we’re not in the SPOILERS game here at GammaSquad, no sir, so proceed with caution.
So, who was the voice of Howard the Duck at the end of GotG? Since it was a post-credits surprise they couldn’t very well credit the voice actor in the credits themselves, so it’s a bit of a mystery. Well, word is Howard’s voice was provided, appropriately, by Robot Chicken creator Seth Green.
Interesting side fact — it’s suspected Nathan Fillion was originally going to voice Howard, but he likely passed in hopes of scoring a more significant, non-duck Marvel Universe role.
Now the question must be asked — have Marvel taken leave of their senses and decided to do another Howard the Duck movie? Weeell…
So probably no movie, but Howard can console himself in the fact that his brief Guardians appearance has caused the price of his first comic appearance to skyrocket.
the crowd kinda took a shit on the after-credits scene at my theater. The younger people didn’t know who he was and the older ones didn’t seem to care.
Yeah that about sums up my crowd too.
i watched the movie in seoul at 10pm on a sunday night. most people left before the scene and none of them understood.
Nathan Fillion was apparently an inmate in Kyln. I missed him, curious to know if anyone caught him though.
He was the big blue one Groot picked up by the nose.
he was the big dude who Groot gave the finger to.
No way. As if I didn’t have enough reasons to go and see this movie again. I also saw that Rob Zombie was credited too, but I don’t know who he played either.
Zombie was the voice of the Ravengers ship’s computer.
@Mixhail He was just the voice of the Ravagers navigation system/guy
the dude from Troma was also one of the prisoners… what’s his name? kaufman? is it lloyd? lloyd kaufman? sounds about right.
