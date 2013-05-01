'World War Z' Gets A Vanity Fair Article/Hit Piece

We don’t normally recommend reading Vanity Fair, but the enormous, detailed piece that will turn out to be either a victory lap or damage control promises to be a pretty fascinating look at how something like this goes off the rails and how studios try to recover it.
There’s a preview of the article posted online, and honestly, it’s a little jolting how frank it is:
When it came time to watch the director’s cut, Holson reports, the room was silent. “It was, like, Wow. The ending of our movie doesn’t work,” says [Paramount President of Production Marc] Evans. “I believed in that moment we needed to reshoot the movie.” After 10 minutes of polite discussion, everyone left. “We were going to have long, significant discussions to fix this,” he recalls thinking.
Other tidbits revealed include the fact they started shooting without actually writing an ending, and that Damon Lindelhof, brought in to save the whole thing, wound up writing an ending that involved scrapping an entire battle scene set in Russia. Oh, and that somehow millions of production invoices wound up in a drawer, meaning Paramount had to bust out the credit card.
It’s particularly interesting because Vanity Fair got Paramount execs, writers like Lindelhof, and the movie’s director Marc Forster on the record discussing what went right, what went wrong, and so on. It’s essentially a post-mortem without the movie actually being in theaters. It’s going to be fairly interesting to see whether this particular sow’s ear was made into a silk purse.
“Hey, remember how Prometheus made no fucking sense and how character motivation was jaw-droppingly bizarre, oh and how the last series of Lost was complete bollocks? Let’s get the guy who wrote those to fix our mess.” I like Lindlehof, loved Lost, he’s entertaining on Twitter, but is he really the go to guy for script doctoring? All I want from this movie is scale. Stick that Russian battle* scene back in please and we’d better be getting the mountain pass in India scene from the book.
*was that going to be the scene where the Ukrainian army nerve gas everyone to mixed results?
No idea, but I assume so. Either that or zombies on icebergs crashing into ships in the Arctic.
Exactly. The guy is all big ideas and not giving the remotest bit of shit about how they end up. If you named the players involved without context, I would just assume Lindelof wrote a big, crazy expensive movie that had overarching politically allegorical vibes with an ending that made no goddamned sense and that someone had to be brought in to fix it rather than vice versa. Although writing for the intelligence level of zombies is certainly a lateral move from that of the characters in Prometheus…
This basically happened because Hollywood wanted a recognizable title but also wanted to make a safe big-budget blockbuster with a big star, right? No mystery there.
Even if it ends up being a decent movie, I’ll still be disappointed, because it had the potential to be great.
I honestly think it would have been better as a mini-series. That way you could stick closer to the source material. Now I’m anticipating it because I want to see just how big of a train wreck it will be.
Yeah, HBO should have done this. Way too big of a scope to work successfully as a movie.
They should just rename the damn thing at this point.
What also baffles me is why Brad Pitt felt so strongly that he should attach his face to the project. I mean we must assume that he read the book to feel so passionate about it but did he not get the part where there is no one character that connects the stories?
So much dumb.
I can see the future. I will watch this three years hence on a sick day on TBS because I can’t stand Drew Carey’s face on The Price Is Right.
I hope somebody actually makes a film based on the book, because this isn’t it.
I’m a huge Pitt fan and the more reports I’ve read about this movie in the past 3 months, the more worried I become that this will be Pitt’s second flop. *shudders at thought of Killing Them Softly*
This movie went in the shitter the moment someone said “Yes, let’s make the fucking zombies fast AND CGI.”
Yeah, I’m curious to see how you manage to make a scene where guys stand in a square and blast outward until the zombie corpses form a box canyon around them when the zombies move like a flood made of cheetahs.
Hopefully this is the high water mark for zombie films and we can move on to something else. Zombie movies at this point are zombies themselves.
I can’t even describe how uninterested in this movie I am. It’s like someone ate the book then took a shit and that’s what they used to make a movie. Some of the pieces are still recognizable, but it’s mostly just a giant stinking mess.
They destroyed the book and Max Brooks was helpless. The studio recognizing the pure hatred this movie is receiving has decided to preemptively start the finger pointing. This will not make me want to watch the movie more because i know they messed this up.
it’s a zombie movie with a recognizeable lead, so it will make back its money, why struggle for coherence at all. youre shooting without an ending and you hired the director of machinegun preacher, so things sound actually smoother than a typical big budget rush job