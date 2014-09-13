Zack Snyder Tweeted An Image Of Gotham Police Arresting A Stormtrooper Next To The Batmobile

In what I can only assume is a SHOTS FIRED moment in the unspoken ongoing competition between Batman V. Superman and Star Wars: Episode VII to see who can create more trending topics by teasing photos on Twitter, Zack Snyder shared the below just a few hours ago. I’m not sure exactly what’s going on, but there’s GCPD and more Batmobile, so that’s something.

If my instincts are correct, J.J. Abrams should tweet out an image of Darth Vader tea-bagging Robin at some point over the weekend.