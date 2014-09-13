Zack Snyder Tweeted An Image Of Gotham Police Arresting A Stormtrooper Next To The Batmobile

In what I can only assume is a SHOTS FIRED moment in the unspoken ongoing competition between Batman V. Superman and Star Wars: Episode VII to see who can create more trending topics by teasing photos on Twitter, Zack Snyder shared the below just a few hours ago. I’m not sure exactly what’s going on, but there’s GCPD and more Batmobile, so that’s something.
If my instincts are correct, J.J. Abrams should tweet out an image of Darth Vader tea-bagging Robin at some point over the weekend.
This looks like a still from a Reno 911 Halloween episode
This is an ongoing back and forth between Snyder and JJ/Bad Robot since both movies began filming.
Snyder – SuperJedi with lightsaber
JJ – Boyegaman with Han’s blaster
Snyder – Batman & R2bin
JJ – C3Ped Crusader with Rebel batsignal
Snyder – grand theft Stormtrooper from last night
Very cool.
It’s neat to see these two talented/famous directors having fun and being fans.
He definitely wasn’t arrested for killing anyone.
Obviously he was aiming at Batman and accidentally killed several people across the street from him while not even managing to singe his cape.
What could’ve the Stormtrooper done? I mean, it’s not like they can hit anything.