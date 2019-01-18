The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty / Uproxx Studios

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week, we got our first 2019 dose of Migos on DJ Mustard’s “Pure Water,” as well as a “Mile High” single from James Blake’s Assume Form album, which he released a week early for his fans. Elsewhere were offerings from Lil Skies, Ella Mai, and a pair of freestyles from two of New York’s hottest MCs:

DJ Mustard Feat. Migos, “Pure Water”

The thought of “Pure Water” probably makes most of the country thinks of icicles at this point, but luckily DJ Mustard and Migos came through with a summer-channeling vibe to blast this weekend. The hypnotic soundscape was the perfect canvas for Migos to trade bars as they gear up for Culture III.

Logic, “Keanu Reeves”

What’s with young rap stars saluting actors? There’s JID’s Dicaprio themes, now there’s Logic’s “Keanu Reeves,” named after the accomplished actor. But Logic isn’t tributing, moreso biggin’ up himself with lines noting that soccer moms say “oh my God, children, it’s the 1-800 guy / but my door’s suicide, yeah, I’m too alive.”

James Blake Feat. Travis Scott And Metro Boomin, “Mile High”

James Blake’s Assume Form album is here a week early. Yesterday he previewed one of the sure to be standout singles from the project, going a “Mile High” with Travis Scott and Diplo. The song is aptly titled, as the smooth synths and pacing sounds like it’s perfect for cruising the highway while the moon offers guidance miles above.

DJ Kay Slay Feat. Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne, “They Want My Blood”

Esteemed New York DJ Kay Slay is representing the Hip-Hop Front Line on his new compilation project, and got with a pair of generals to help his cause of gruff rhymes over tough beats. “They Want My Blood” is a paranoid banger in which Wayne and Busta take turns over a mysterious synth-driven beat.