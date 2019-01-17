James Blake Debuts His ‘Mile High’ Collaboration With Travis Scott And Metro Boomin On Zane Lowe

01.17.19

English singer-songwriter James Blake is preparing the release of his latest project, Assume Form, the first single of which he released today on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe. It’s called “Mile High” and features collaborators Travis Scott and Metro Boomin and it’s today’s World Record. Check it out below.

“Mile High” is a slow-burning soul trap banger with the signature Travis Scott bass hits and murky, rainy-weather James Blake mood. It’s the latest in surprisingly long list of hip-hop-flavored collaborations he’s been involved with, which includes 2018’s Black Panther soundtrack as well as a feature on Travis’ breakout hit, Astroworld. He also teased some new music from Andre 3000 during a December DJ set, implying that the pair were working together — it was confirmed via Amazon that the new song will actually appear on Assume Form, further driving anticipation for the new project.

Fortunately, fans of the elusive singer — who last released a full-length album, The Colour In Anything, in 2016 — won’t have to wait long to find out more. Assume Form is set to drop this Friday, January 18. It also features appearances from Moses Sumney, Rosalía and UK rapper SwaVay, and fans who bought tickets to Blake’s 2019 tour will already automatically get a digital copy of Assume Form, a strategy which helped push Travis’ 2018 project to No. 1 multiple times.

Assume Form is due January 18 from Polydor Records. Get it here.

