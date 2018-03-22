Lil Skies Has The Stage Presence Of A Seasoned Rap Veteran Already

#The UPROXX Guide To LA
Hip-Hop Editor
03.22.18

Getty / Uproxx Studios

In today’s era of streaming numbers creating overnight social media stardom, the surest test of a new artist’s validity is still the live show.

Case in point: rap newcomer Lil Skies released a debut album, Life Of A Dark Rose, that defied expectations — and frankly, logic — to chart on Billboard‘s Hot 100 list behind a small army of devoted fans online. However, that’s online. In the real world, I had yet to see Lil Skies in action. How would he work a stage? Would he be as energetic as the response to his intriguing debut? Could he draw a legitimate crowd and hold their attention for an entire hour-long set?

Those were the questions I had in mind as the 19-year-old Chambersburg, PA rapper took the stage at the Echoplex in Silver Lake, Los Angeles on a recent Thursday night. The answers I received during that set convinced me: Lil Skies is the real deal, with the skills and presence to be a genuine rap superstar in relatively short order.

It’s a common joke about the young generation of Soundcloud-bred rappers that they’re all too addled by painkillers, cough syrup, and illegal-obtained anxiety medications, but Skies defies every expectation born of his unconventional, tattoo-dappled image.

The kids in attendance shouted along to almost every word (surprisingly, there were very few n-bombs uttered by the mixed-race crowd — I was proud of the youth that night), as he bounded shirtless across the Echoplex’s stage, feeding off their youthful exuberance for a full hour, which is longer than the runtime of his impressive debut, Life Of A Dark Rose.

There’s no slur to his delivery and he’s no Xanax-anchored zombie onstage. Instead, he moves with the confidence and energy of a skilled veteran, supported by collaborator Landon Cubes filling in barely-needed hype duties. He exuded charisma even to the back of the room where I lurked, wary of the rowdy mosh pits that have a tendency to form in the front row of shows at the Echoplex.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The UPROXX Guide To LA
TAGSEchoplexlil skiessamsung galaxy s9The UPROXX Guide To LA

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP