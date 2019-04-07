Getty Image

Many musicians and celebrities have mourned the death of Nipsey Hussle since the rapper’s murder last week. Big Sean paid ode to Nipsey Hussle at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina on Saturday by adding a touching verse to a song.

During his set, Big Sean dedicated a heartfelt verse to the late rapper over piano keys.

“Was f*cked up what happened to Nipsey / The sh*t is sickening / Texting each other like we gon’ get up soon / Tell me how the f*ck I feel now knowing we didn’t / And taught me next time I think we got all the time in the world / Sh*t just know really it isn’t / You died the same age as Jesus / Both God’s children.”

Big Sean Raps New Verse Honoring Nipsey Hussle 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XxGK7o5CaB — DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 7, 2019

Big Sean also took the time to address Nipsey Hussle directly. “I wanna talk to Nipsey too because even though I know we just lost him, I also know that the body is a shell and I can still feel his energy,” said Sean. “I can still feel his consciousness. Nipsey, I just wanna say bro, thank you for teaching everybody so much. Thank you for the inspiration.”

J. Cole had a similar sentiment during his headlining set at Dreamville Fest that night. He dedicated the song “Love Yourz” to Nipsey Hussle and asked the crowd to put up their cellphone lights to pay tribute.