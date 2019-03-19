Getty Image

In September of last year, J. Cole was supposed to host his first ever Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. Unfortunately, Hurricane Florence forced him to postpone the event, and he tweeted at the time, “Mannn. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected.” Shortly after that, he revealed that the festival would be rescheduled for April 6. Because of the change of date, the festival lineup had to be retooled some, and now Cole has shared the new poster for the rescheduled Dreamville Festival.

Aside from Cole himself, the lineup also features SZA, 21 Savage, Big Sean, 6lack, Nelly, Teyanna Taylor, J.I.D., Bas, Davido, Rapsody, Cozz, Saba, Earth Gang, Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute, and Mez. 21 Savage is a notable addition to the lineup, and some artists who were on the original lineup but aren’t on the new one include Young Thug, Rich The Kid, and YBN Cordae.

Cole said of the festival back when he announced it in April, “We’ve been trying to put this festival together for a few years now. It’s just hard to come into a city and get the whole city to approve it and [get] behind you. So it was great that we took our time… and really connected with the city [and] connected with the mayor. […] It’s going to be a variety of different acts that we love or excite us. It’s something we want to build for years and years to come.”

Tickets are on sale at the festival website, so get yours and learn more about the event here.