Getty Image

Valentine’s Day may be a purely commercial holiday designed to sell gift cards, roses, and pre-fixe dinners for two at fancy restaurants, but it’s apparently had a positive effect on the love life of at least one couple. Cardi B and Offset, who were last rumored to be breaking up for good and getting a divorce, appear to be back together after a few months of uncertainty, as indicated by the reappearance of Cardi’s engagement ring at a “pre-Valentine’s Day” party in Bel-Air. Complex noted that the pair seemed to be cozier than they’ve been in a long time.

Cardi B Spotted Wearing Her Engagement Ring from Offset for the First Time in Months https://t.co/N7CrWrtujG pic.twitter.com/mV4BZ3s5IF — zeemaks Nkwogu (@ZeemaksN) February 14, 2019

Although Cardi made it a point to note that she’d turned down couples counseling, she had also been open about the couple “working it out” after Offset made repeated efforts to make up, most notably with a huge “Take me back, Card” flower display during her recent set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. The duo also attended the Grammys together, with Offset accompanying Cardi onstage to accept the award for Best Rap Album. Her win was historic for being the first a female rapper has ever won in the 30-year history of the award.

Meanwhile, Offset is gearing up for the release of his delayed solo debut album, which is set for a February 22 release.