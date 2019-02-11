Getty Image

Cardi B became a fan favorite on the back of her raw, raunchy public persona and willingness to be completely real and sincere, the traits she brought to the Grammys stage tonight — both in her villainous performance and her emotional acceptance speech for Best Rap Album for her debut, Invasion Of Privacy. As the award was announced, Cardi’s face said it all. She was shocked, appreciative, bewildered, and flattered all at once.

While some fans didn’t appreciate Cardi being walked to the stage by her husband (?) Offset, the crowd was all ears as Cardi thanked her team, her supportive family, and her baby Kulture, who arrived shortly after Cardi’s album did. The Bronx-born rapper cried and joked that her “nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed.”

Cardi had every reason to be emotional after her 2018 debut hit a small mountain of milestones, including a No. 1 debut, and a slew of hit records in multiple languages like “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful,” “Ring,” and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. She also becomes the first solo woman to ever win the Grammy for Best Rap Album since the award’s inception in 1995; Lauryn Hill won in 1997 with The Fugees’ The Score.

