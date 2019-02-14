Getty Image

Over the past few days, music fans had a hole in their Instagram timelines: Earlier this week, Cardi B deactivated her Instagram account (which has 40.8 million followers) after addressing haters who believed her wins at the Grammys were undeserved. The good news is that Cardi’s hiatus was short, and now she’s back on the social media platform. Her first post was the cover of an upcoming single with Bruno Mars, and she captioned it, “Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars. #twogrammywinningartist.”

We all know how well it went the last time Cardi and Mars joined forces: Mars’ “Finesse” remix featuring Cardi was a hit that currently has over 382 million streams on Spotify.

Since that post, she has also made a post about the mysterious death of an inmate at New York’s Greene Correctional Facility, which is currently under investigation. She also shared a clip of an Offset video and wrote, “RED ROOM OUT NOW! Love the video and the creativity @offsetyrn .I cant wait till the album out is such a beautiful piece and I’m soo proud of you ! I always told you your life is such a wild story .”

Yesterday, Cardi got some words of encouragement and support from Lady Gaga, who took exception to the animosity directed towards Cardi and wrote, “It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

