Pepsi’s partnership with breakout rap star Cardi B continues in their latest commercial, which finds Cardi giving “Okurrr” lessons in a crowded diner. Building on the success of the ad the brand debuted during the Super Bowl, Cardi shows up in a sequined leather jacket and platinum blonde hair to demonstrate her signature, “R”-rolling catchphrase for the benefit of a bewildered — and thirsty — guest.

“Did you just ask, ‘Is Pepsi okurrr?'” she inquires. The other diners are understandably befuddled by this interjection of highly urban culture into their eating experience, but before you know it, they’re all giving the Bronx birdcall a try. Eventually, though, the original guest gets his own soda, while Cardi’s Invasion Of Privacy hit, “I Like It,” bangs out of the jukebox.

The commercial is set to air during the Grammys this Sunday, February 10, where Cardi is up for five awards, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year (for “I Like It”), Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance (for “Be Careful”), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5). The outspoken rapper also appears in this month’s Harper’s Bazaar cover story addressing her divorce from Offset and experiences in motherhood.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.