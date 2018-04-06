Atlantic Records

Halfway through Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B truly finds her true groove on “I Like It,” a Pete Rodriguez-sampling nod to Cardi’s Latin roots featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. It’s a moment that forms the centerpiece of not just Cardi B’s album, but also Cardi B’s identity. It’s unfortunate that there aren’t more moments like it. That’s not to say that her first album isn’t enjoyable on its other merits, because, with Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B proves that she has the chops to carve out a long-lasting career in the rap game.

It’s just that there aren’t so many moments on the album that feel so free and personal as “I Like It.” It’s one the songs here that don’t sound perfunctory and kind of formulaic. Even the relationship songs like the Kehlani-featuring “Ring” and “I Do” with SZA, feel uncertain and impersonal. They could have been written for or by pretty much anybody. The thing that made Cardi so entertaining on Love & Hip-Hop and on Instagram was her unique insight and boisterous personality.

Cardi has always been 100 percent herself, loud and carefree, reactionary but with a healthy sense of humor about herself and her unexpected rise to prominence. She let us into her life in a way that few stars had ever done before. Cardi’s co-stars on Invasion Of Privacy‘s seven guest-featuring tracks show up to open up beyond their guarded and curated public images, especially Kehlani and SZA, whose careers have been marked emotional openness as by their musical output.

With Cardi, even her mundane moments are productions in themselves, because she’s so funny and so genuine and so honest and so extra. She broke up with her boyfriend over a missing blanket. She claps back at her haters on both Twitter and Instagram (far less now that she has a career to protect). She captures her intimate familial moments in her mom’s kitchen dancing to merengue with her hair disheveled and her face bare. She’s a joy in moments like these.

I guess it might have been too much to expect her to be able to fill her debut with moments like this while also proving her rap skills and setting doubters and critics straight about her lyrical abilities and musical range. For an album titled Invasion Of Privacy, my only real gripe is that I don’t feel like Cardi gives any deeper sense of who she is as a person or an artist.