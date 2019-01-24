Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For a minute, it looked like Cardi B was going to perform during halftime of this year’s Super Bowl, but ultimately, she turned down the opportunity in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. That doesn’t mean she won’t make her mark on the weekend of the big game, though. She will be performing at Bud Light and On Location Experiences’ Super Bowl music festival, and she’ll even be seen during the broadcast, as it has been revealed she will star in Pepsi’s Super Bowl commercial this year.

Pepsi has shared a short preview of the ad, and it truly is short. The five second clip shows Cardi B seated at a diner table with somebody else, wearing a bedazzled Pepsi-themed outfit (nails and all), and tapping her fingers on a bedazzled Pepsi can, perhaps as a reference to her documented interest in ASMR. Three seconds into the clip, a screen showing the date of the game flashes, over which we hear Cardi giving a signature rolled-tongue “okurr.” The full ad is set to also star Lil Jon and Steve Carrell.

Cardi has become a sort of Super Bowl staple over the past couple years. In 2018, she starred in Amazon’s ad as a replacement voice for Alexa, alongside Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, and Anthony Hopkins.

Watch the preview above.