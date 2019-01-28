Getty Image

In the latest post on his newly public Instagram account, Frank Ocean has shown support for Michael Jackson by wearing a t-shirt of the legendary musician. However, Ocean did not caption the post and has made no specific mention of Finding Neverland, a new four-hour documentary that details allegations of child molestation against the singer. The shirt is based on the art from Jackson’s 1991 album Dangerous, which spawned hits including “Black Or White.”

On a similar note, Kanye West faced some criticism recently for his thoughts on Jackson and R. Kelly, saying, “They just gonna pull up full documentaries on ’em, and they gonna come with the Michael documentary. We can enjoy all their music all we want.”

The timing of Ocean’s post is definitely interesting: Today, Jackson’s family have criticized the film, writing in a statement following its Sundance premiere, “People have always loved to go after Michael. He was an easy target because he was unique. But Michael was subjected to a thorough investigation which included a surprise raid of Neverland and other properties as well as a jury trial where Michael was found to be COMPLETELY INNOCENT. There has never been one piece of proof of anything. Yet the media is eager to believe these lies.”

Earlier this month, Ocean said he made his long-private Instagram account public so he could better share what he is really like, saying, “I feel like there was dissonance between how I was seen by the audience and where I was actually, so that contributed to the decision to make my Instagram public, for sure. […] The way I was seen was not even close to correct. It’s still not correct, either.”