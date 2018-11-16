Frank Ocean tends to keep things quiet in terms of social media, aside from the occasional post on his Tumblr page. That all changed last night, though, then the singer decided to finally make his Instagram account, @blonded, public.

The page was previously private, but he welcomed the world to his account last night with a shirtless selfie that he captioned, “Welcome.” The oldest post on the account is a photo of Ocean and actor Ansel Elgort, which Ocean posted on May 8, 2017. Over the past year and a half, Ocean has made 307 posts on the account, and he’s shared all sorts of types of images.

Sometimes Ocean just posted photos of things he likes, like cars, Brad Pitt, Joel Embiid, and more miscellaneous stuff like that. Ocean also shared some pictures that hint at what he might have been up to creatively over the past few months, though. For instance, last year, he shared a photo, seemingly taken by him, of French electronic duo The Blaze in a studio, suggesting that it’s possible he collaborated with them. Beyond that, there are also photos of Tyler The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, and other famous folks.

There’s a lot of content to explore, so browse Ocean’s newly public Instagram page here.