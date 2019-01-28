Getty Image

What do Future and Elton John have in common? After Future’s latest album, The Wizrd, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he joined Sir Elton as record holder for the quickest accumulation of six chart-topping albums — taking just three-and-a-half years — which the pop singer managed in the ’70s with Rock Of The Westies. It took John three years, three months, and three weeks, while Future managed it in three years, five months, and three weeks, according to Billboard.

Of course, Future was helped along plenty by streaming; 109,000 of his total 126,000 equivalent units earned came from streaming, while 15,000 were in album sales, with the final 2,000 coming from track equivalent sales. It’s Future’s largest streaming week for an album, with 143.6 million streams (compared to his 123.4 million streams for WRLD On Drugs with Juice Wrld in November.

In case you were wondering about Future’s other five No. 1s, they were: DS2, What A Time To Be Alive with Drake, Evol, and 2017’s Future and HNDRXX, released just a week apart. Future also matched Taylor Swift for most No. 1’s on the Hot 100 chart as well.

Meanwhile, Maggie Rogers’ Heard It In A Past Life landed at No. 2, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie hits No. 3 with Hoodie SZN, The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack takes the No. 4 spot, and 21 Savage rounds out the top five with I Am > I Was.

Oddly, Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys is still in the top 10 after almost a full year, landing at No. 7, while Travis Scott hangs onto the No. 10 spot.