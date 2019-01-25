Philip Cosores, Uproxx

After every song performed at the first of his sold-out shows at the Staples Center during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John turned to the crowd, arms outstretched, and received his ovation. This was no funeral for a friend; it was a celebration. Over twenty-four tracks spanning five decades, Sir Elton showed his depth, his candor, his showmanship, and his impact on the music landscape.

He also took plenty of time to reflect on a career in which he’s done — and seen — just about everything a performer can.

“It was difficult to put together a setlist for this show,” John said early into the two-plus hour concert, adding that if he played everything he wanted to for the willing crowd, “we’d have been here for a long time. Not at my age.”

That age is 71, and includes more than fifty years of collaborating with songwriter Bernie Taupin, a relationship that’s spanned the evolution of eight tracks into cassettes into CDs into iPods into YouTube views and well into Spotify steams. Longevity itself in a relationship that long is cause for merit, but to do so with a catalogue this rich and diverse is downright astounding.

Elton ferociously attacked favorites like “Benny And The Jets,” “Crocodile Rock,” “The B*tch Is Back,” “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting,” and “Take Me To The Pilot.” He produced extended jams out of “Rocket Man” and “Levon.” He drew the appropriate amount of tears for “Tiny Dancer,” “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” “Candle In The Wind,” and, of course, an encore performance of the inimitable “Your Song.” And, he carefully orchestrated an impressive version of “Indian Sunset” that went from a whisper to a roar. So much of experiencing John’s music is in the curation — between thirty studio albums, a number of soundtracks, and plenty of collaborations — and at an Elton show he determines what he wants you to see, how he wants you to see it, and in which order.

Taken at face value, a farewell tour is a strange thing. When we lose our heroes suddenly, there’s a mad scramble for appreciation. There’s regret. Losing a musical idol unexpectedly can feel like grabbing at a rope that’s slipped out of your hands — and continually coming up empty. On his own terms, John is eliminating that possibility. He will party. He will be showered with applause. He will bow gracefully. He will tell stories. And he’ll enjoy every minute of it. It’s hard to imagine him leaving the stage forever. (The piano player is born to play the piano.) He is, instead, ensuring that when his candle burns out, his legend never does.