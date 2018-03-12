A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

The surprise announcement of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s second On The Run tour may have been spoiled a week early, but that probably won’t stop the Beyhive from a frenzy now that the promo for On The Run II has been posted to Queen Bey’s Instagram. Featuring a pair of black-and-white, Easy Rider-influenced posters and a short clip of performance video from the previous tour soundtracked by Hortense Ellis’ reggae hit “I’m Still In Love with You (Boy).” The end of the video reveals that tickets will hit pre-sale March 14 with wide release tickets March 19.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

It’s a fitting song choice for the hip-hop power couple, whose struggles have been well-documented and provided the framework for both of their most previous albums, Lemonade and 4:44. After going through a very public and messy therapy session — albeit one that produced some fantastic music — the pair clearly feel the time was right to present a united front and capitalize on all the drama. The first On The Run tour was immensely successful and that was before any rumors of infidelity had been confirmed by the couple themselves. Now, they not only have a chance to clear the air once and for all, but they can also top anything they’ve done individually or as a pair — especially if they use the tour to debut songs from their rumored joint album.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

The Carters previewed just what that album might sound like last week with DJ Khaled and Future on “Top Off.” If they can maintain that level of energy for a whole album (and let Beyonce do just as much rapping as Jay), they might find themselves touring off of it for at least one or two more iterations of On The Run.

Check out the tour dates below:

7/25 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

7/28 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

7/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

8/2 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

8/5 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

8/10 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

8/13 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

8/18 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

8/23 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium

8/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

8/29 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

8/31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

9/11 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

9/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

9/15 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

9/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

9/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

9/27 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

9/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

10/2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place