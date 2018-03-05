Beyonce And Jay-Z Are Going ‘On The Run’ Once Again This Summer For A Mega, Stadium Tour

After weeks and months of heady anticipation, today, Jay-Z and Beyonce have tipped their hands and revealed that they are hitting the road together this summer for a sequel of their 2014 tour ‘On The Run.’ At the moment, a full list of shows that the pair intend to perform together is unavailable, but a since-deleted listing on Ticketmaster touted a concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia set to go down on July 30th. It’s tough to imagine that Jay and Bey would bust out the pyro and production for a single stadium gig, so it’s a pretty good bet that more dates will be announced imminently.

For those lucky enough to have scored a ticket to the original On The Run tour, you will recall a stage show unlike anyone had ever seen before. With tabloids loudly speculating about the fate of the couple’s marriage, Jay-Z and Beyonce took to America’s finest baseball and football stadiums and entertained hundreds of thousands of people with a criss-cross of their most beloved hits and deep cuts, while a video that styled the couple as a sort of Bonnie & Clyde pair tied the whole thing together. It was a compelling narrative to say the least, and with Beyonce touting material from her uproarious Lemonade album and Jay-Z busting out his apologetic 4:44 album, you have to expect that the show this go-around will be just as dramatic.

We’ll update this post as soon as the full run of dates becomes available.

