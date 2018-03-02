DJ Khaled Returns To A Successful Formula With Jay-Z, Beyonce, And Future On ‘Top Off’

03.02.18 1 week ago

For better or worse, DJ Khaled has developed a winning formula for hits. Big-name producers, big-name performers, and a whole lot of yelling his own name and catchphrases go into the pot, and out come bangers. For his latest concoction, “Top Off,” Khaled brings in two of music’s biggest names — ones who just happen to have the same last name.

Future is here too, and for what it’s worth, it seems as though he may be the icing that cake desperately needed (Jay-Z and Beyonce certainly have chemistry together, but their average on collaboration jams is less efficient than one might think). By adding him to hook duties, Khaled gives Beyonce the room to spread her wings and flex her lyrical muscles on the anchor verse, and she brings it home admirably.

That isn’t to say her husband or their syrup-slurred guest star slouch their way through their bars. But it’s Beyonce who stuns with one-liners like, “I’m the only lady here, still the realest n—a in the room / I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two.” Don’t hurt ’em, B.

“Top Off” is the first single off of the increasingly prolific DJ Khaled’s upcoming album, Father Of Asahd, and it appears he’s already “up to something” else, promising a new post at 12:00 EST on his Instagram. Check out “Top Off” below and stay tuned to see what Khaled has up his sleeve.

