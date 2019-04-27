Getty Image

Jay-Z performed an intimate and star-studded B-Sides 2 show Friday night at New York City’s Webster Hall, bringing veteran rappers Cam’Ron, Nas, and Jim Jones to the stage to assist in several songs. The rapper also briefly performed a freestyle addressing Nipsey Hussle.

The performance was a follow-up to his 2015 show, B-Sides, which was dedicated to deep cuts and old hits. Friday’s sold-out 2-hour show had a similar theme.

Nas joined Jay-Z on the stage to perform their collaborative song “Success” from the latter’s American Gangster. The duo also performed Nas’s “The World Is Yours” and Jay-Z’s “Dead Presidents,” which samples from Nas’ song. The rappers then broke into a version of the hit song “N.Y. State of Mind.”

The crowd was in for a surprise when Cam’ron arrived on the stage to perform their song “Welcome to New York City.” The two have seemingly cleared up harsh feelings after Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records business partner made Cam the Vice President without his knowledge in 2002.

Jim Jones also made an appearance for a special rendition of “I Really Mean It.”

During the show, Jay Z made a shout-out to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle in the form of a live freestyle.

“Gentrify your own hood before these people do it / claim eminent domain and have your people move in,” he rapped. “That’s a small glimpse into what Nipsey was doing / for anybody still confused as to what he was doing.”

Jay-Z thanked the crowd for attending the show in the form of a diss to blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame. “Thank you all for being here,” he to the crowd. “This f*cking means a lot to me. I know the Avengers is playing in a theater down the block and all, but the Avengers aren’t even real.”