The murder of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle shocked the music community. Since his death in late March, fans, L.A. community members, and other musicians have honored his memory in a variety of ways. Several musicians, such as Anderson .Paak and Kid Cudi, dedicated songs to the rapper during their respective Coachella sets. Now Nipsey’s name will live on in a different way: Nipsey’s tour manager and good friend Jorge Peniche has named his newborn child after the late rapper in a touching tribute.

Peniche announced the birth of his child on Instagram. “World, please welcome our new son,” the caption reads. His son is named Luis Ermias Peniche. Ermias is Nipsey’s legal name and translates to “God will rise.”

Peniche worked as Nipsey’s tour manager and co-founder of consulting agency, Marathon Agency, which helped promote hip-hop artists. Nipsey was more of a “silent donor” to the Marathon Agency. He reportedly invested nearly six figures in the company to help with the start up and opening costs.

Nipsey Hussle was murdered outside his Marathon clothing store in L.A. His death was caused by several gunshot wounds the rapper sustained. Nipsey was laid to rest at Staples Center to a huge crowd of friends, family, and fans.

