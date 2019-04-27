Marvel Studios

While it seems everyone in the world is seeing Avengers: Endgame this weekend, said weekend is still young. Not everyone has seen it, and those who haven’t, yet, by and large would like not to be riddled with spoilers. Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of the MCU behemoth, have gone so far as to write a memo, pleading with those who have sat through its three hours to keep schtum.

Someone who didn’t see that memo, evidently, is a man outside a Hong Kong cinema, who emerged from an Endgame screening loudly revealing key spoilers within close proximity of people still waiting to enter the theater. It was eerily like that classic Simpsons moment in which a young Homer exits The Empire Strikes Back, casually blurting out that (spoiler?) Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker’s pop. The key difference? Homer didn’t get beaten up.

Taiwanese media, as caught by Deadline, are reporting that said man, as yet unidentified, was approached by Endgame virgins, who didn’t take kindly to him loudly discussing key plot points for a movie they hadn’t yet seen. A photo circulated of the victim, sitting up on the ground, his face bloodied.

According to AsiaOne, some have questioned the authenticity of the alleged incident, though some on social media, who claimed to be there, claimed they had heard a man loudly discussing things such important plot developments such as [REDACTED].

Avengers: Endgame is on track to break numerous box office records over its opening weekend, and demand was so high for the 22nd MCU title that some theaters have decided to stay open for 24 hours, partly because the film runs a hair over three hours (to say nothing about trailers and pre-trailers ads). If you have seen it already, remember: Loose lips sink ships — or at least may get you punched in the face.

(Via Deadline and AsiaOne)