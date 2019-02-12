Getty Image

Dreamville rising star JID is currently on the aptly-named Catch Me If You Can tour to support his breakout DiCaprio 2 mixtape, but since he’s booked to appear at the upcoming Miami Rolling Loud festival in May, he’s extended the tour to include dates on the East Coast, keeping him in Miami’s orbit.

He also added another West Coast swing to hit stops he missed the first time around with Reason, as well as a special guest: Chicago’s own Saba, who is flying high after the release of his own much-lauded 2018 album, Care For Me. They’ll be joined by opening acts including Alabama R&B singer Mereba and quirky Atlanta rapper Deante Hitchcock.

All four artists most recently participated in Dreamville’s hyped Revenge Of The Dreamers III recording sessions in Atlanta. The sessions included over 80 artists and a huge social media campaign that included fancy invitations and murky behind the scenes footage to generate buzz around the upcoming compilation. Meanwhile, Saba has also teased an upcoming group album with fellow Midwestern rap acts Noname and Smino which has promised to be one of 2019’s most promising projects.

The new Catch Me If You Can tour dates begin May 3 and tickets can be purchased here. The full list of new dates is below.