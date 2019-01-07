Getty Image

Remember when we said to keep an eye on Dreamville Records in 2019 because the label would be breaking out in a big way? It looks like the process is already underway. J. Cole and the gang sent out a semi-cryptic flyer via social media over the weekend, announcing the imminent release of the label’s latest compilation, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, by inviting… someone… to the recording sessions in Atlanta, GA over the next ten days, January 6 to January 16.

Of course, the flyer is incomplete, bearing only the dates and a request for “your presence and participation,” which means the full invitation was likely reserved for artists to appear on the compilation. The Atlanta recording locale is also intriguing, thanks to the addition of ATLiens JID and Earthgang to the label’s roster. Incidentally, those new additions have also been the catalyst for much of the renewed interest in the label. Earthgang’s trio of EPs generated plenty of anticipation for their upcoming album Mirrorland, while JID’s album DiCaprio 2 was a late 2018 breakout hit, leading to a placement in the ad for Russell Westbrook’s latest Jordans.

The flyer doesn’t mention a release date for Revenge Of The Dreamers, but it seems likely that it will be in relatively short order after the recording sessions wrap. With at least two confirmed projects on the docket for 2019 — Mirrorland and Revenge — and the upcoming Dreamville Festival, J. Cole’s label is set to wake up anyone still sleeping on them in a big way.