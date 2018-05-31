Getty Image

With the release of Kanye West’s as-yet-untitled album scheduled for tonight with no cover, no tracklist, and no proper singles, the most intriguing news of all is that the album will make its debut in a novel way. Kanye will be hosting a listening session in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with various members of the media and streaming live via a new-ish app called Stationhead.

According to TechCrunch, the app is billed as a music streaming app that turns playlists into personal radio stations. Users can not only curate and share their personal playlists, they can interact with their listeners live with on-air conversations. Since the startup uses other streaming services, integrating both Spotify and Apple Music, it’s thought that Stationhead won’t have to cut deals with music libraries and record labels. Having a subscription to an existing service is a must, but the streaming is supposedly seamless across platforms, unless one has a song that the other doesn’t. Unfortunately for Android users, the app is iPhone-only for the time being, meaning the remote listening process — at least for tonight — may be just as communal as the live one.

As for the impending reception to Kanye’s latest, it remains to be seen whether his … unique promotional tactics will pay dividends or if he’s turned off too many people by aligning with the wrong crowd.

Kanye’s untitled album is due midnight, EST on GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings.