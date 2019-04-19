Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lizzo visited Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night to celebrate the release of her album Cuz I Love You, which is out today. The record is full of bangers, but the shine of first single “Juice” still hasn’t worn off months after its release. “Juice” is a joyful self-love anthem and a spotlight for Lizzo’s fantastic vocals, dancing, and confidence.

Lizzo performed the song on Kimmel, as she has on pretty much every late night show on TV, but this particular performance is special and worth watching in full. First, it captures Lizzo the night of her biggest album release so far, already breaking out in a big way but poised to gain even more acclaim. Second, the singer and her dancers included a touching tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The Grammy-nominated rapper (real name Ermias Asghedom) was killed March 31 in Los Angeles at the age of 33. Nipsey was beloved by many in the hip-hop community for both his music and activism in his neighborhood of Crenshaw. For the performance of “Juice,” Lizzo and her dancers wore jersey-style tops reading “Crenshaw.” Lizzo is on top of the world right now, but her choice to use her moment in the sun to honor Nip is touching.

Watch Lizzo’s performance of “Juice” on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.