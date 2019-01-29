Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lizzo is about to blow up your 2019. The singer and rapper released her newest single, the funky, retro-inspired “Juice,” earlier this month. It’s only January, but “Juice” is already one of the best singles released so far this year. The song fizzes and glows with Lizzo’s infectious energy, and you can’t help but shake your shoulders to that bass line.

The studio audience on Ellen was treated to an incredibly high energy performance as Lizzo performed “Juice” to a television audience for the first time. The singer put on a terrific show, using the studio stage to its full capacity. She started backstage, adjusting her outfit and getting camera-ready. Before the chorus kicked in, the cameras followed her out to the main stage, where she was backed by dancers and a DJ. Lizzo and her dancers also walk through the crowd, singing, dancing, and sharing their joy with the studio audience. The singer also added a flute solo to the song for the occasion.

Lizzo recently announced a new album, Cuz I Love You, coming out April 19 via Nice Life/Atlantic, and a North American headlining tour in support of the album. You can pre-order the album here, and check out the tour dates here.

Watch Lizzo perform “Juice” on Ellen above.