Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Minneapolis rapper/singer Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) is back to ring in 2019 with a new empowerment anthem. “Juice” is joyful, fizzing with Lizzo’s signature lyrical witticisms and confidence. Lizzo knows she’s glowing, and with “Juice,” shares that glow with the rest of us: “If I’m shiny everybody gonna shine / I was born like this, don’t even gotta try / I like chardonnay, get better over time / Heard you say I’m not the baddest b*tch, you lie.”

The video for “Juice” matches its retro sound. Directed by Quinn Wilson, the video features Lizzo selling “Juice” in an infomercial, modeling an ’80s workout tape, singing in a ’60s girl group, and more. Lizzo’s incredible charisma and palpable love of performing are evident even watching her on a screen. The various retro settings are a showcase for the singer’s ability to rock every decade, outfit, and hairstyle.

Lizzo released two singles, “Boys” and “Fitness” last year. Her album Big GRRRL Small World was released in 2015, and her EP Coconut Oil in 2016. In 2018, Lizzo supported HAIM and Florence And The Machine on tour. She hasn’t announced anything official yet, but “Juice” is the kind of big, impressive single you could lead an album with.

Watch the video for “Juice” above.