Meek Mill Criticizes Tekashi 69 For ‘Starting Drama’ And Snitching

Meek Mill has been critical of Tekashi 69 in the past, but in a recent Q&A, he went further, calling 69 ‘vicious’ for his actions. One of Meek’s favorite online activities recently has been his #AskMeek hashtag on Twitter, where he answers fan queries about his music, his opinions, and his day-to-day routine. During his latest round of questions, he was asked about his feelings on Tekashi, prompting a straightforward, unequivocal response from the Philadelphia rapper.

“He’s a vicious kid,” Meek opined. “Started all that drama and start telling.” Meek’s feelings about Tekashi’s cooperation with authorities are well-known: After previously calling him a “good kid” who just got caught up in the street life, Meek turned about-face when the terms of Tekashi’s plea deal were revealed. He wrote, “Nah, we unfollowing you,” in the comments of a Tekashi Instagram announcing a new song and commented on another post that the “show’s over,” telling Tekashi’s unofficial PR person, DJ Akademiks to “stop posting bull you disrespecting us.”

Tekashi cooperated with authorities after being arrested on racketeering charges last year in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence. He reportedly gave details on the activities of the Nine Trey Bloods set to which he’d attached himself as a promotional tactic. His actions while affiliated with the group included ordering a hit on a rival rapper and participating in their illicit drug trade, all activities he attributed to promo gone wrong. Clearly, Meek Mill — who has had his own unfortunate dealings with the penal system — doesn’t take too kindly to Tekashi’s willingness to throw others under the bus, especially since his downfall was seemingly largely his own doing.