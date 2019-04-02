Getty Image

Violence begets violence. That’s a rule of nature — one the LAPD is desperate to circumvent in the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s murder. Multiple people were already injured when a massive candlelight vigil for the fallen hometown hero turned into a stampede after reports of gunfire and police can see the situation getting worse should the local roughnecks take it upon themselves to get revenge for Nipsey’s death.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources have “serious concerns” about the aftermath of the murder, fearing that retaliations could cause the violence to escalate. Trigger Warning: The link above does contain a video of security footage from a security camera that caught the murder on tape. While the video does not autoplay, there is a 5 second preview gif that shows pretty much everything.

Nipsey was not only a stabilizing force in the neighborhood, he was also a lifelong member of the Rollin 60s Crips, which police worry may mean retaliation against their suspect, Eric Holder, which could lead to further relations as the cycle of violence spirals outward. It happens. In order to hopefully prevent such a worst-case scenario, police say they are increasing patrols near Crenshaw and working on gang intervention — a cause Nipsey himself was passionate about, despite his affiliations. He was working with the Los Angeles police commissioner before he died on gang violence prevention strategies, planning to meet with him the day after he was shot. LAPD will also send extra manpower to rival hoods in order to tamp down on any potential flare-ups but the best way to prevent violence is for everyone to remember that Nipsey wanted peace and prosperity for South LA more than anything else.