Kid Cudi Dedicated ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’ To Nipsey Hussle And Mac Miller At Coachella

04.14.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kid Cudi closed out day two of Coachella Saturday night. The “Kids See Ghosts” rapper made sure to say a few words to honor Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle, whose recent deaths have deeply affected the music community.

Before launching into his 2009 hit song “Pursuit of Happiness,” Kid Cudi addressed the crowd. “This next one. I wanna dedicate this to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle,” he said. “And I want y’all to sing this sh*t as loud as you can. Promise me. Can I get a yeah?”

Watch a clip of the crowd singing along to “Pursuit of Happiness.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Coachella#Mac Miller
TAGScoachellaCoachella 2019kid cudiMac MillerNIPSEY HUSSLE
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP