Getty Image

Kid Cudi closed out day two of Coachella Saturday night. The “Kids See Ghosts” rapper made sure to say a few words to honor Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle, whose recent deaths have deeply affected the music community.

Before launching into his 2009 hit song “Pursuit of Happiness,” Kid Cudi addressed the crowd. “This next one. I wanna dedicate this to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle,” he said. “And I want y’all to sing this sh*t as loud as you can. Promise me. Can I get a yeah?”

Watch a clip of the crowd singing along to “Pursuit of Happiness.”