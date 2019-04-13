Anderson .Paak Dedicates A Song To Nipsey Hussle And Mac Miller At Coachella

04.13.19 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Anderson .Paak closed out his Coachella Day One set with a heartfelt dedication of his song “Dang” with the help of Jaden Smith. The singer honored Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller, whose tragic deaths has deeply affected the music community.

“One hand in the air for my brother Mac Miller. I miss him so much,” .Paak said on stage. “One hand in the air for my brother Nipsey Hussle. And if you’ve got someone you love say, ‘We love you.'”

“Dang” is featured on Mac Miller’s penultimate album The Divine Feminine. Mac Miller passed away on September 7th, 2018, at the age of 26, just over a month after releasing his album Swimming.

Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his clothing store in LA on March 31, 2019 at the age of 33. Smith took the opportunity to give a shout out to Nipsey Hussle.

“We just lost a legendary person, an amazing man, a legendary MC, so I want to use this time here up on stage on Coachella to just say R.I.P Nipsey Hussle,” said Smith. “We love you.”

Anderson .Paak dropped his fourth studio album Ventura Friday. Ventura has many features including posthumous vocals from rapper Nate Dogg. The album also includes features from André 3000, Smokey Robinson, Sonyae Elise, Brandy, Lalah Hathaway, and Jazmine Sullivan.

TOPICS#Coachella#Music Festivals#Mac Miller
TAGSAnderson .PaakcoachellaCoachella 2019Mac Millermusic festivalsNIPSEY HUSSLE
