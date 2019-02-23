Getty Image

Offset dropped his first solo album, Father of 4, via Quality Control Music. Offset called on many friends to add lines to the 16-track album. J. Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Quavo, and Gucci Mane feature on various songs throughout the album.

The Father of 4 album cover shows Offset sitting on a black throne in front of a backdrop of hieroglyphics. His four children surround him. Kulture, his daughter born to Cardi B, sits on his lap. Offset opens up about his personal life and struggle with fatherhood throughout Father of 4.

Offset addresses his split with wife Cardi B last December on the track, “Don’t Lose Me.” In an opening monologue Offset professes an apology he had recorded a week after the split, “I apologize, you know what I’m sayin’, for breaking your heart. I’m a selfish messed up husband. I’m trying to be a better person.”