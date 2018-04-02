Post Malone Tests What It Means To Be A True Friend At At Local Dive Bar

Hip-Hop Editor
04.02.18

With his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show coming up, Post Malone visits a local watering hole to test the patrons’ friendships with some wild requests. The clip finds Post surprising a few customers at a drinking establishment and using their phones to text their best friends, asking them to bring some unusual items to the bar, including a lamp, a mesh shirt, and an inflatable T-rex costume.

Giving his new drinking buddies’ BFFs thirty minutes to complete the oddball requests, Post retreats out of sight to await the fulfillment of the goofy asks. Sure enough, each of the friends appears with the requested items despite any potential embarrassment or inconvenience. Post then surprises the friends as well, before announcing that all of the ad’s participants will receive free entry to the Nashville stop on Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour.

The video concludes with a quick clip of Post’s new single “Psycho,” which is already burning up the charts thanks to a standout feature from Ty Dolla Sign and a Mad Max-esque video that finds the hip-hop crooners cruising the desert in a tank with flamethrowers. Post himself will be embarking on his own national tour this month alongside his “Rockstar” costar 21 Savage.

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on

Around The Web

TAGSBUD LIGHTdive bar tourPost MalonePSYCHO

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 5 hours ago
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP