With his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show coming up, Post Malone visits a local watering hole to test the patrons’ friendships with some wild requests. The clip finds Post surprising a few customers at a drinking establishment and using their phones to text their best friends, asking them to bring some unusual items to the bar, including a lamp, a mesh shirt, and an inflatable T-rex costume.

Giving his new drinking buddies’ BFFs thirty minutes to complete the oddball requests, Post retreats out of sight to await the fulfillment of the goofy asks. Sure enough, each of the friends appears with the requested items despite any potential embarrassment or inconvenience. Post then surprises the friends as well, before announcing that all of the ad’s participants will receive free entry to the Nashville stop on Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour.

The video concludes with a quick clip of Post’s new single “Psycho,” which is already burning up the charts thanks to a standout feature from Ty Dolla Sign and a Mad Max-esque video that finds the hip-hop crooners cruising the desert in a tank with flamethrowers. Post himself will be embarking on his own national tour this month alongside his “Rockstar” costar 21 Savage.